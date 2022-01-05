'Zuma could not explain Myeni’s SAA appointment – so he fled the inquiry'
Jacob Zuma fled the State Capture Inquiry because he could not explain how Dudu Myeni was appointed and retained as South African Airways board chair for five years, according to Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s report.
Evidence shows how Myeni was appointed as SAA Chairperson in 2012 despite underperforming as a board member.
RELATED: Zuma fled inquiry as he couldn't explain Myeni's SAA appointment - Zondo Report (Eyewitness News)
The report states that the former president could not have justified his insistence that Myeni be retained at SAA, nor could he have credibly denied evidence by former ministers Pravin Gordhan and Nhlanhla Nene that he wanted her retained.
It further states that Myeni created a climate of fear and intimidation at SAA with a mixture of negligence, incompetence and deliberate corrupt intent.
Ismail Lagardien interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise and its Managing Editor Ray White.
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
