Metrorail vows to find perpetrators who stoned new train in Steenberg





Metrorail says it's working with law enforcement authorities to catch the culprits who recently damaged a new train in Cape Town

The train was moving between Steenberg Station and Fish Hoek Station when a group of youths apparently pelted it with stones

Damage to the train driver's window will cost an estimated R20,000 to fix

Metrorail has opened a case of malicious damage to property after one of its new trains was stoned by a group of youths.

The train was stoned at Steenberg station en route to Fish Hoek.

Metrorail acting spokesperson Nana Zenani says the culprits damaged the train driver's window.

This latest incident of train vandalism is expected to cost Metrorail R20,000.

The damaged train will have to be taken out of service while it undergoes repairs, causing further disruptions to train services.

The rail operator is in the process of reinstating services across all its lines and extensive repair work has been done to various Metrorail assets owing to vandalism in the past.

Zenani says Metrorail investigators will be collaborating with SAPS and metro police to bring the perpetrators to book.

Anyone with information can contact Metrorail on 080 021 0081.

In this case, I think we're talking about 10 people. We have our ways in terms of investigating cases that are happening in and around the community and we will be able to find who the perpetrators are. Nana Zenani, Acting spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

Had the force of that rock hit the driver or one of the passengers, it would have been a totally different story. Nana Zenani, Acting spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

We have deployed our investigators onto the ground just to get an understanding of the circumstances behind this... We have also immediately gotten in touch with community leaders on the ground. Nana Zenani, Acting spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape