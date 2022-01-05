[EXPLAINER] Why you should include Rooibos in your first-aid kit
You would do well to add Rooibos to your home first-aid kit.
The now world-famous bush has been shown to clear up Eczema, help with sunburn, rashes, blisters, and insect bites.
Africa Melane interviewed Adele du Toit, spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council (scroll up to listen).
Rooibos is packed with antioxidants… and flavonoids. It’s caffeine-free…Adele du Toit, spokesperson - SA Rooibos Council
Rooibos is excellent for soothing tummy aches… It helps digestion… applying it directly onto the skin can soothe eczema, rashes and even sunburn…Adele du Toit, spokesperson - SA Rooibos Council
You can use a dried Rooibos teabag to stop bleeding… If you can’t sleep well… it helps you slip into slumber…Adele du Toit, spokesperson - SA Rooibos Council
