[EXPLAINER] Why you should include Rooibos in your first-aid kit





You would do well to add Rooibos to your home first-aid kit.

The now world-famous bush has been shown to clear up Eczema, help with sunburn, rashes, blisters, and insect bites.

Rooibos. Picture: Pixabay.com

Africa Melane interviewed Adele du Toit, spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council (scroll up to listen).

Rooibos is packed with antioxidants… and flavonoids. It’s caffeine-free… Adele du Toit, spokesperson - SA Rooibos Council

Rooibos is excellent for soothing tummy aches… It helps digestion… applying it directly onto the skin can soothe eczema, rashes and even sunburn… Adele du Toit, spokesperson - SA Rooibos Council