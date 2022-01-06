Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Expect a spike in car and home insurance premiums due to various Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding, warns Wendy Knowler.
The consumer journalist followed up with Discovery Insure after an unhappy client was informed of a 30% hike in her home contents insurance premium after she hadn't claimed in the past year.
Marketing Head Precious Nduli explained that the pandemic continues to affect the supply and pricing of anything vehicle-related, from parts to paint.
According to the Drewry World Container Index, global shipping costs have increased by 170% since 2020.
“As an insurer that is reliant on these factors, we have experienced this impact first-hand, resulting in a sharp escalation in both vehicle repair costs and the cost of total losses such as write-offs and thefts,” Nduli said.
When it comes to costlier home content insurance, the high incidence of load shedding is a contributing factor said Nduli.
"Discovery Insure has seen an unexpected rise in the frequency and value of those claims, from building costs to replacing electronic items destroyed during the frequent disconnection and reconnections associated with load shedding."
What the insurer did was to apply a one-off increase to some clients’ premiums - those who had what the industry terms a “high loss ratio” over the past three years.
The woman whose 30% premium increase I queried had a three-year loss ratio of 159%... The amount she claimed exceeded what she paid in premiums by 59% in 2018, 2019 and 2020. And that included a large power surge-related claim...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
My own insurer has opted to impose increased excesses amounts on power surge-related claims. But this is cover we can’t afford not to have.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler's advice is to contest a sizeable premium increase if you haven’t claimed in the past year, and particularly if you haven’t done so in the past three years.
For more detail, listen to the audio clip below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/joruba/joruba1502/joruba150200026/37591097-white-paper-house-on-blue-with-family-symbol-miniature-car-and-coins.jpg
