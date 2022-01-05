Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:07
Proposed anti-corruption agency effective to safeguard SA's procurement system?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moepeng Talane - Investigative Journalist at Corruption Watch
Today at 07:20
4 key issues determine SAPS outlook for 2022
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writer
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:50
Reality of poaching in SA is reflected in locally produced movie
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marieke Norton
Today at 08:07
Looking ahead at state capture prosecutions
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Steven Powell, - Director Forensics at ENSafrica
Today at 08:21
Calls to rename Cape Town International Airport after late Archbishop Tutu
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Reverend Mzwandile Molo
Today at 08:40
DM Youth Activist of the Year: Pearl Pillay
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pearl Pillay - Youth Champion of the Year at Daily Maverick
Today at 09:20
Street Community supports Zandile Mafe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:51
SAB Vaccine mandate
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
lucia swartz
Today at 10:30
Mansoor Jaffer, Midnight Blue
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mansoor Jaffer
Today at 11:05
Cynthia Stimpel: State capture whistleblowers vindicated
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cynthia Stimpel - SAA's former group treasurer and author of Hijackers on Board at ...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Suspect arrested after trying to smash ConCourt windows, doors with hammer 'The police fired warning shots but he continued.' The Money Show gets an update from Eyewitness News' Nhlanhla Mabaso. 5 January 2022 7:41 PM
Metrorail vows to find perpetrators who stoned new train in Steenberg Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to Metrorail acting spokesperson Nana Zenani. 5 January 2022 2:30 PM
'Zuma could not explain Myeni's SAA appointment – so he fled the inquiry' Ismail Lagardien interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise and its Managing Editor Ray White. 5 January 2022 1:02 PM
View all Local
Honest companies would be delighted to have independent tender watchdog: Maughan CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan and whistleblower Athol Williams. 5 January 2022 12:56 PM
State Capture Report: 'Money well spent, if recommendations are implemented' Africa Melane interviews Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio manager: State Capture at OUTA. 5 January 2022 8:57 AM
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented' The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over. 4 January 2022 7:58 PM
View all Politics
Large clothing retailers pledge to source 65% of goods from SA by 2030 John Maytham interviews Wesley Fallon, senior project manager at the Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster. 5 January 2022 12:13 PM
Arson suspect in devastating Parly fire being used as scapegoat - lawyer Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt on The Money Show. 4 January 2022 9:18 PM
SAB consulting with employees about introducing mandatory vaccination policy Ray White interviews South African Breweries' Lucia Swartz (Vice President for People). 4 January 2022 7:30 PM
View all Business
Tech trends that are going to change your life in 2022 John Maytham speaks to Brendon Petersen, the founder of Reframed about the tech trends for the new year. 4 January 2022 6:49 PM
Covid-19 booster shots 101 – an explainer Amy MacIver interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health at the Western Cape Department of Health. 4 January 2022 4:15 PM
Pit Bull (or other dangerous dog) owner? Be responsible – or tragedy will follow Amy MacIver interviews SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham. 3 January 2022 4:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don't know why the Hawks haven't arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
View all Sport
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness. 4 January 2022 11:49 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 24 December 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 25 December 2021 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
China locks down millions at home – after finding 3 asymptomatic cases of Covid John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 January 2022 10:46 AM
'We must never go to war using nuclear weapons' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2022 4:50 PM
US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron The Omicron surge in the United States is setting global records. 4 January 2022 3:37 PM
View all World
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
View all Africa
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report. 5 January 2022 9:11 PM
Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes' Ray White interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former South African Revenue Service executive and author of Sars exposé Rogue. 5 January 2022 7:09 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why you should include Rooibos in your first-aid kit Africa Melane interviews Adele du Toit of the SA Rooibos Council. 5 January 2022 1:53 PM
View all Opinion
Suspect arrested after trying to smash ConCourt windows, doors with hammer

5 January 2022 7:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Constitutional Court
SAPS
The Money Show
Braamfontein
Concourt
Nhlanhla Mabaso
Attack on ConCourt

'The police fired warning shots but he continued.' The Money Show gets an update from Eyewitness News' Nhlanhla Mabaso.
Damaged windows at the Constitutional Court on 5 January 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Just days after a suspected arsonist was arrested for setting Cape Town's Parliament building on fire, a man is in custody after allegedly taking a hammer to windows and glass doors at the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein.

Eyewitness News has published images that show at least one window was smashed into pieces and others damaged with a hammer.

The 36-year-old suspect has been charged with malicious damage to property.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has described the act as an attack on South Africa's democracy.

Ray White gets the details from Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN correspondent for Eyewitness News.

It is said that the man arrived at the premises, started shouting and went on to start breaking windows and doors. When the police were called to the scene they tried to stop him... then fired warning shots, but he continued, which led to his arrest.

Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - EWN

Mabaso was told the suspect had demanded to speak to authorities at the ConCourt - one passerby recalled he specifically called out the names of two ministers.

We can only just imagine what this means, when someone can just walk into what is the biggest court in the country and start smashing windows... It raises a lot of security questions...

Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - EWN

Had the police not arrived on the scene in time, what more could have been damaged by this suspect?

Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - EWN

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Listen to the update in the audio clip below:




