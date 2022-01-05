Suspect arrested after trying to smash ConCourt windows, doors with hammer
Just days after a suspected arsonist was arrested for setting Cape Town's Parliament building on fire, a man is in custody after allegedly taking a hammer to windows and glass doors at the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein.
Eyewitness News has published images that show at least one window was smashed into pieces and others damaged with a hammer.
The 36-year-old suspect has been charged with malicious damage to property.
[VISUALS] Police say the suspect used a hammer to destroy the windows. #ConstitutionalCourtAttack pic.twitter.com/79UYhUfS9X— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2022
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has described the act as an attack on South Africa's democracy.
Ray White gets the details from Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN correspondent for Eyewitness News.
It is said that the man arrived at the premises, started shouting and went on to start breaking windows and doors. When the police were called to the scene they tried to stop him... then fired warning shots, but he continued, which led to his arrest.Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - EWN
Mabaso was told the suspect had demanded to speak to authorities at the ConCourt - one passerby recalled he specifically called out the names of two ministers.
We can only just imagine what this means, when someone can just walk into what is the biggest court in the country and start smashing windows... It raises a lot of security questions...Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - EWN
Had the police not arrived on the scene in time, what more could have been damaged by this suspect?Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - EWN
The suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Listen to the update in the audio clip below:
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
