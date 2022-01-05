Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes'





FILE: Tom Moyane. Picture: EWN

The State Capture Inquiry has found that former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane lied to Parliament and recommended he be prosecuted for perjury.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo formally presented the first of three parts of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

In the section dedicated to Sars, the report finds that under Moyane the revenue service was "systematically and deliberately weakened".

Ray White (standing in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Johann van Loggerenberg, former Sars executive who was one of many forced to leave under Moyane's tenure.

FILE: Johann van Loggerenberg addresses the media outside the Hawks building. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News.

While van Loggerenberg thinks the Commission did not achieve all it set out to, this does not reduce the value of its report he says.

It would have great to hear testimony in respect of the damage they found from the new heads of departments... people like Edward Kieswetter [Sars Commissioner] or Shamila Batohi of the NDPP... I found that missing... Johann van Loggerenberg, Former Sars executive

Last year, van Loggerenberg told the State Capture Inquiry that Moyane failed to protect the institution or its people when they came under attack with false stories in the media about rogue elements within it.

Van Loggerenberg is the author of a number of books including Rogue: The Inside Story of SARS's Elite Crime-busting Unit.

In a nutshell, what happened was that we were left with no means to defend the institution or ourselves and we had to face these salacious, false allegations... and it became so brutal and so damaging... that I just decided the best thing to do was to leave the institution... Johann van Loggerenberg, Former Sars executive

Interestingly enough I actually had some level of faith in the new boss Mr Moyane... but literally within days of the first article... when an email was addressed to him and there was no response and there was no attempt by him to determine the facts I became very concerned, and that concern very quickly turned into panic... Johann van Loggerenberg, Former Sars executive

What we now know is of course that it had a long runup. In 2013 already it had been decided that Mr Moyane will join the revenue service, plans were being made to alter the structure and to get rid of people. Johann van Loggerenberg, Former Sars executive

I still feel very sad... It took me many years to build the institution and while it was not perfect... it was literally broken down in front of our eyes in a matter of months... Johann van Loggerenberg, Former Sars executive

I think to fix that... is going to take beyond our lifetime. Johann van Loggerenberg, Former Sars executive

Listen to the in-depth interview with van Loggerenberg on The Money Show: