Parly fire doors were 'latched open' and officials suspect two points of orgin





The City of Cape Town has confirmed reports that Parliament fire doors were already open when the fire started

The City's JP Smith has shared several findings from a preliminary report submitted by Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service

Smith says there were a number of factors that contributed to the blaze which caused extensive damage to parts of the precinct

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says the fire doors in Parliament were already open when the fire started on Sunday, making it impossible to contain.

Smith says Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and other City officials received a preliminary report from fire rescue teams on Wednesday.

"The indication was that amongst other things that have already been reported in the media, the fire doors were disabled by being latched open", he tells CapeTalk.

The fire doors remained intact but the extent of the fire could not be contained because they were wide open.

The doors were open and kept open on latches which disables the impact of the fire doors. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The fire doors remain intact, they survived the fire. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Smith presumes that the doors may have been latched open for ease of movement through Parliament's various buildings.

He says there were "a series of challenges that made the situation a lot more problematic".

According to Smith, the fire detection alarms only went off when the smoke had spread to other buildings because there was no central alarm system.

You did have a bit of a perfect storm with the sprinkler system not doing what it should, the fire detection alarms not being connected to a central board... the alarms were not connected as they were meant to be... that and the electricty not tripping is a big issue that meant that the air conditioning units carried on working full blast potentially pulling all that superheated air through from the Old Assembly Building into the New Assembly. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Furthermore, he says some evidence suggests that the fire may have been started in two different areas.

Smith says forensic experts will have to investigate the possibility that there were two points of origin.

They were very much fighting fires in two different spaces, the New Assembly and the Old Assembly area... in between, there was a section of the building that appeared unaffected. It was hard to understand how that happened. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

There's a lot of fuel load in those halls and buildings and rooms, a lot of wood panelling and thick carpets and lots of things that could burn. The fire door may have either slowed the fire or denied access to other areas. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The point is that a fire door, that is meant to compartmentalise a building so that fire doesn't spread beyond a certain point, was open. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town