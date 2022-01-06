'I had to stay calm' - CT volunteer recounts delivering baby at Camps Bay beach





A group of beach volunteers helped deliver a baby at Camps Bay on Sunday

Marylin Afrika says she helped the mother give birth in an upright position after discovering that the baby was already crowning

Afrika says it's not the first time that she's helped bring new life into the world

Healthy baby girl delivered at Camps Bay beach. Image: City of Cape Town

A healthy baby girl made her unexpected arrival at Camps Bay beach on Sunday 2 January with the assistance of staff and volunteers from the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre.

At about 11:15, an Identikidz staff member asked for assistance with a young woman in labour on the beach.

Disaster Risk Management volunteers Marylin Afrika, Rahdee Salie, Judith Henn and Aaliyah Anthony assessed the situation and found the baby was already crowning.

Afrika tells CapeTalk that she helped the mother deliver her baby in a standing position and later had her lie down.

When the child was born, they had to remove the umbilical cord from around her neck before placing the baby on the mother's chest.

Afrika says she focused on remaining calm in the situation and being a reassuring voice to the mother in labour.

You have to be calm, you have to be confident to do what you should do to save lives... because you must think of your two patients, mother and baby. Marylin Afrika, Disaster Risk Management volunteer

The volunteer team ensured that both mom and baby could wait undisturbed until paramedics arrived.

According to Afrika, the baby and mother were transported to New Somerset Hospital nearby.

Although she is not a trained midwife, the volunteer hero says she has some past experience with helping bring new life into the world.

I've delivered babies in the past in my community. Marylin Afrika, Disaster Risk Management volunteer

We were doing the normal beach duty that volunteers do every year and we were at Camps Bay. Marylin Afrika, Disaster Risk Management volunteer

At about 11:15, one of the Identikidz ladies came to us and told us there is a lady giving birth, asking if we can assist... Marylin Afrika, Disaster Risk Management volunteer