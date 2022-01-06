Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday
-
World number one Novak Djokovic is being held up in a hotel after being refused entry into Australia for failing to prove full vaccination
-
He will be deported in the next few hours
-
He was initially given the go-ahead, but an eruption of anger in Melbourne may have caused authorities to reconsider
Australia has cancelled tennis world number one Novak Djokovic’s entry visa.
He will now be detained and deported, one day after he celebrated on social media obtaining a medical exemption to take part in the Australian Open without proof of vaccination against Covid-19.
The reversal comes after an outpouring of anger among Australians against Open organisers for clearing Djokovic to play without being vaccinated.
Djokovic was held in custody at the airport on Wednesday night but moved early on Thursday.
“Individuals who do not meet our strict requirements will be denied entry to Australia,” said Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews. “It does not matter who they are.”
The Australian Open starts on 17 January.
John Maytham interviewed Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator (scroll up to listen).
It’s been a messy story… a diabolical mess. Right now, Novak Djokovic is held up in a Melbourne hotel… He’s been issued a deportation notice to leave the country tonight…Brett Phillips, tennis commentator
The strong messaging all along – law enforcement doesn’t muck around when you try to clear border control - is you need to be double vaccinated or have a medical exemption. They don’t share the view that if you had contracted Covid in the last six months you’re eligible for exemption…Brett Phillips, tennis commentator
This has become far too political… There’s an election coming up… It’s quite suspicious… A lot of questions and very few answers… What is actually going on here? … It stinks!Brett Phillips, tennis commentator
In Melbourne… there’s a total feeling of an international sporting athlete being given preferential treatment…Brett Phillips, tennis commentator
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108215555_new-york-september-5-2018-13-time-grand-slam-champion-novak-djokovic-of-serbia-in-action-during-his-.html?vti=lj7v8ax9142b32grcv-1-8
