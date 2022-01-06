SA Council of Churches: Renaming Cape Town airport after Tutu worth pursuing
- Rev Mzwandile Molo says the SA Council of Churches is not opposed to the idea of renaming Cape Town airport in honour of 'The Arch'
- Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba made the recommendation with the hopes of keeping Tutu's memory and legacy alive in Cape Town
The South African Council of Churches (SACC) welcomes the discussions around naming Cape Town International Airport after the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
SACC member Reverend Mzwandile Molo says the council has not formally met to discuss the proposal.
However, Rev Molo says religious leaders believe it is a suggestion that is "worth pursuing".
RELATED: Makgoba: Proposal to name CT airport after Tutu guided by spirit of Ubuntu
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba made the call while speaking a private family service on Sunday when Tutu’s remains were interred in front of the high altar of St George’s Cathedral.
Molo says the SACC is extremely proud of Tutu's work and legacy, both as the former head of the Anglican church and the former general secretary of the SACC.
He says it would be very fitting to pay tribute to Tutu and keep his values alive.
As the SACC we have received and noted the calls but our church leaders have not yet gathered together to make a definite call.Reverend Mzwandile Molo, Director of Church and Community Engagement - SA Council of Churches
For what Archbishop Emeritus Tutu represents and stands for, we believe South Africa would benefit a lot by keeping his memory in the forefront of our conversation and history. We definitely think it's something worth pursuing and for the nation to converse about.Reverend Mzwandile Molo, Director of Church and Community Engagement - SA Council of Churches
Once the processes that follow these matters are done, it would not detract from the values of the best of South Africa for that to be done.Reverend Mzwandile Molo, Director of Church and Community Engagement - SA Council of Churches
