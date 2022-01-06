Parliament fire: 'Cops have the wrong suspect – I will put my life on the line'
-
Zandile Mafe is homeless and mentally challenged – he is not an undercover operative
-
Orgill knows him and believes him to be incapable of what he’s being accused of
-
She believes he’s being used and intends to protest by chaining herself outside the magistrate’s court
Police have the wrong arson suspect argues Venetia Orgill, a woman who feeds hundreds of homeless people under the arch at the Company Gardens in Cape Town every Thursday, from her own pocket.
This is where she met Zandile Mafe, who police say is behind the torching and theft at Parliament.
Mafe is not capable of what he is being accused of, says Orgill.
She questions why a man who struggles to find food would make off with laptops and documents as claimed by the state and police.
John Maytham asked Orgill to share what she knows about Mafe (scroll up to listen).
He is definitely not [an undercover operative] …Venetia Orgill
Many of them have an address – many, many, many … and they sleep on the street. That guy has stood in my line several times. He is mentally challenged… He is not one that I see drugged up… or drunk…Venetia Orgill
I don’t think he is capable of it. I’m sorry. I will put my life on the line… He is being used… I will chain myself outside the magistrate’s court.Venetia Orgill
Source : Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
