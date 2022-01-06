Parliament fire: 'Cops have the wrong suspect – I will put my life on the line'





Zandile Mafe is homeless and mentally challenged – he is not an undercover operative

Orgill knows him and believes him to be incapable of what he’s being accused of

She believes he’s being used and intends to protest by chaining herself outside the magistrate’s court

Luvuyo Godla (C) represents Zandile Mafe, the man accused of being behind the fire that has ravaged Parliament. Picture: Kevin Brant/Eyewitness News

Police have the wrong arson suspect argues Venetia Orgill, a woman who feeds hundreds of homeless people under the arch at the Company Gardens in Cape Town every Thursday, from her own pocket.

This is where she met Zandile Mafe, who police say is behind the torching and theft at Parliament.

Mafe is not capable of what he is being accused of, says Orgill.

She questions why a man who struggles to find food would make off with laptops and documents as claimed by the state and police.

John Maytham asked Orgill to share what she knows about Mafe.

He is definitely not [an undercover operative] … Venetia Orgill

Many of them have an address – many, many, many … and they sleep on the street. That guy has stood in my line several times. He is mentally challenged… He is not one that I see drugged up… or drunk… Venetia Orgill