Howe Noodles hasn't been cleared in EC child deaths, despite company statement





Howe Noodles says it has been cleared in the Eastern Cape deaths but the Consumer Commission maintains that the probe is ongoing

The NCC has been investigating Howe Noodles supplier Grandisync CC over the deaths of death of three children last year

Business Insider SA has revealed that the company's own lab tests show anticoagulant traces

The manufacturer of Howe Noodles says an upcoming report will clear it of involvement in the deaths of three children in the Eastern Cape.

However, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) has not confirmed any official findings at this stage.

The NCC has told Business Insider SA that its investigation to determine whether the manufacturer of How Noodles supplied contaminated noodles is still ongoing.

Three children from Motherwell lost their lives allegedly after eating Howe Noodles bought from a local spaza shop in November last year.

Last month, the NCC announced that it had reasonable suspicion that the manufacturer, Grandisync CC, had provided unsafe goods that posed a potential risk to the public.

According to Business Insider SA's Phillip de Wet, the NCC probe has not yet been concluded.

On Monday, Grandisync CC issued a statement claiming that the company was in the clear.

Howe Noodles has not been officially cleared of anything. Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc

The only thing that the National Consumer Commission has said so far is that the investigation is still ongoing. It did not deny anything that Howe has said but it said 'we're still talking to the police and the Department of Health so we're not satisfied that we can issue a report yet'. Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc

At the same time, Grandisync CC's own lab testing has found trace levels of warfarin in one of its noodle flavours.

The company conducted its own independent laboratory test which it shared with Business Insider SA.

Although the levels found are far below toxic, warfarin is not something that should be found in food, De Wet explains.

It's a substance originally used as a rat poison and now commonly prescribed as an anticoagulant.

"This is not a substance that you would normally expect in food, [although] it's not at a toxic level".

The NCC is expected to make an official announcement about its investigation findings in due course.

There's a lot of pressure on the Consumer Commission and on the police to act on this quickly... We hope that within a matter of days, we'll get more clarity on this. Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc