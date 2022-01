Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it

Stressed about money, but motivated to end the year in a better financial position than you started it?

Africa Melane interviewed Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).

© marya8340mailru/123rf.com

In the tiniest of nutshells:

Get an overview of your financial situation. Go through your latest bank statements with a highlighter to find spending leaks

Keep an eye on your income and expenses every month

Get a yearly, free credit report

Make sure you have a financial plan in place. Pin your goals down; ensure you see them every day