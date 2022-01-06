Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it

6 January 2022 11:44 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Financial planning
Debt
Personal finance
financial advice
DebtSafe
Africa Melane
credit report
Early breakfast
financial plan
Carla Oberholzer
debt advisor

Africa Melane interviews Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe.

Stressed about money, but motivated to end the year in a better financial position than you started it?

Africa Melane interviewed Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).

© marya8340mailru/123rf.com

In the tiniest of nutshells:

  • Get an overview of your financial situation. Go through your latest bank statements with a highlighter to find spending leaks

  • Keep an eye on your income and expenses every month

  • Get a yearly, free credit report

  • Make sure you have a financial plan in place. Pin your goals down; ensure you see them every day




