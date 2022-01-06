Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it
Stressed about money, but motivated to end the year in a better financial position than you started it?
Africa Melane interviewed Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).
In the tiniest of nutshells:
-
Get an overview of your financial situation. Go through your latest bank statements with a highlighter to find spending leaks
-
Keep an eye on your income and expenses every month
-
Get a yearly, free credit report
-
Make sure you have a financial plan in place. Pin your goals down; ensure you see them every day
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_179652785_notepad-peggy-bank-calculator-glasses-pen-on-gray-background-financial-planning-goals-for-new-year-c.html?vti=muc94y6yt086hgrcla-1-5
More from MyMoney Online
5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021
Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year.Read More
Schools barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores – ruling
John Maytham interviewed education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon.Read More
Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town.Read More
Black Friday tips from Game: 'We’ll beat any price by 10%'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Katherine Madley, Vice-President of Marketing at Game.Read More
Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel
Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy.Read More
7 tips and tricks pay less for car insurance
Africa Melane interviews Ernest North, cofounder at Naked Insurance.Read More
Fuel prices rose 33.9% in a year. Expect spiking inflation - and interest rates
Refilwe Moloto interviews Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings about the skyrocketing cost of living.Read More
Remember to fill up today – tomorrow it’ll cost at least R60 more
Petrol will cost you an arm and a leg from midnight on Tuesday.Read More
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com.Read More