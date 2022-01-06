ConCourt hammer attack: Justice Dept condemns undermining of key SA institutions





Damaged windows at the Constitutional Court on 5 January 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

The Justice Ministry and the Office of the Chief Justice have both spoken out against the attack on the Constitutional Court building on Wednesday.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for smashing the windows and glass doors at the ConCourt with a hammer.

He has been charged with malicious damage to property and is expected to appear in court on Friday, according to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola described the attack on the courthouse as an attack to the country's democracy.

Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says there appears to be a deliberate attempt to undermine South Africa's key democratic institutions following the recent Parliament fire.

What we are seeing is a wave of patterns which points to some systemic undermining of very critical institutions which represent our democracy or which are an achievement of our democracy. Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice & Correctional Services

Media Statement



5 January 2022



Minister @RonaldLamola commends @SAPoliceService on the swift arrest of a suspect.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has noted with grave concern the attack on the Constitutional Court building on Wednesday.

Zondo says the security of the judiciary must be a top priority.

"He wants the case to be treated and viewed in a very, very serious light, urging all law enforcement agencies to take proactive measures to protect a number of the country's similar buildings from similar attacks", Modise reports.

Media Statement by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on the attack of the Constitutional Court building, 06 January 2022

