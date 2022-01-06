Streaming issues? Report here
ConCourt hammer attack: Justice Dept condemns undermining of key SA institutions

6 January 2022 2:05 PM
by Qama Qukula
Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to Justice Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri and Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.
  • The Justice Ministry has strongly condemned the attack on the Constitutional Court on Wednesday
  • A suspect was arrested for allegedly smashing the windows and glass doors at the ConCourt with a hammer
  • Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has urged the authorities to proactively safeguard key national buildings

--

Damaged windows at the Constitutional Court on 5 January 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

The Justice Ministry and the Office of the Chief Justice have both spoken out against the attack on the Constitutional Court building on Wednesday.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for smashing the windows and glass doors at the ConCourt with a hammer.

He has been charged with malicious damage to property and is expected to appear in court on Friday, according to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.

RELATED: Suspect arrested after trying to smash ConCourt windows, doors with hammer

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola described the attack on the courthouse as an attack to the country's democracy.

Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says there appears to be a deliberate attempt to undermine South Africa's key democratic institutions following the recent Parliament fire.

What we are seeing is a wave of patterns which points to some systemic undermining of very critical institutions which represent our democracy or which are an achievement of our democracy.

Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice & Correctional Services

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has noted with grave concern the attack on the Constitutional Court building on Wednesday.

Zondo says the security of the judiciary must be a top priority.

"He wants the case to be treated and viewed in a very, very serious light, urging all law enforcement agencies to take proactive measures to protect a number of the country's similar buildings from similar attacks", Modise reports.

The Office of the Chief Justice has released a statement with the acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo really penning his reaction to what has happened.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He says that this incident comes shortly after the fire at Parliament as well as other unprecedented attacks on other courts in the country.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The suspect has been arrested and he remains in police custody. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance tomorrow [Friday].

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News



