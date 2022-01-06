ConCourt hammer attack: Justice Dept condemns undermining of key SA institutions
- The Justice Ministry has strongly condemned the attack on the Constitutional Court on Wednesday
- A suspect was arrested for allegedly smashing the windows and glass doors at the ConCourt with a hammer
- Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has urged the authorities to proactively safeguard key national buildings
The Justice Ministry and the Office of the Chief Justice have both spoken out against the attack on the Constitutional Court building on Wednesday.
A 36-year-old man was arrested for smashing the windows and glass doors at the ConCourt with a hammer.
He has been charged with malicious damage to property and is expected to appear in court on Friday, according to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.
RELATED: Suspect arrested after trying to smash ConCourt windows, doors with hammer
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola described the attack on the courthouse as an attack to the country's democracy.
Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says there appears to be a deliberate attempt to undermine South Africa's key democratic institutions following the recent Parliament fire.
What we are seeing is a wave of patterns which points to some systemic undermining of very critical institutions which represent our democracy or which are an achievement of our democracy.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice & Correctional Services
Media Statement— Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services 🇿🇦 (@Min_JCS) January 5, 2022
5 January 2022
Minister @RonaldLamola commends @SAPoliceService on the swift arrest of a suspect. pic.twitter.com/BJdc3Nz6Y3
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has noted with grave concern the attack on the Constitutional Court building on Wednesday.
Zondo says the security of the judiciary must be a top priority.
"He wants the case to be treated and viewed in a very, very serious light, urging all law enforcement agencies to take proactive measures to protect a number of the country's similar buildings from similar attacks", Modise reports.
Media Statement by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on the attack of the Constitutional Court building, 06 January 2022 pic.twitter.com/4IZuCoTyeU— RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) January 6, 2022
The Office of the Chief Justice has released a statement with the acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo really penning his reaction to what has happened.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He says that this incident comes shortly after the fire at Parliament as well as other unprecedented attacks on other courts in the country.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The suspect has been arrested and he remains in police custody. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance tomorrow [Friday].Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
