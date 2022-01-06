Another fire breaks out at the University of Cape Town
A fire broke out at the University of Cape Town just before midnight on Wednesday.
The blaze was located on UCT’s upper campus.
Firefighters have it under control and are monitoring the situation in case of flare-ups.
Ismail Lagardien interviewed UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola (scroll up to listen).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_151523726_cape-town-western-cape-south-africa-10-14-2013-aerial-photo-of-rhodes-memorial-and-university-of-cap.html
