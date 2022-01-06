Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban





France has removed its travel ban on South Africa.

All fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed into the country upon showing a negative Covid-19 test no older than 48 hours.

France is recording record numbers of Covid-19 as the Omicron variant spreads with breathtaking speed. © grispb/123rf.com

France recorded a whopping 322 984 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday – a record for the country by an extreme margin.