Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Firefighters withdraw from Parliament building, Hawks to start investigation The Money Show gets an update on the situation at Parliament from the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 6 January 2022 7:04 PM
There is no corruption against my name - Mzwanele Manyi (Jacob Zuma Foundation) Ismail Lagardien interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation. 6 January 2022 2:04 PM
Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban The variant is running amok in France. 6 January 2022 12:53 PM
View all Local
ConCourt hammer attack: Justice Dept condemns undermining of key SA institutions Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to Justice Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri and Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise. 6 January 2022 2:05 PM
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report. 5 January 2022 9:11 PM
Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes' Ray White interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former South African Revenue Service executive and author of Sars exposé Rogue. 5 January 2022 7:09 PM
View all Politics
Howe Noodles hasn't been cleared in EC child deaths, despite company statement Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Business Insider SA's associate editor Phillip de Wet. 6 January 2022 1:13 PM
Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it Africa Melane interviews Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe. 6 January 2022 11:44 AM
Suspect arrested after trying to smash ConCourt windows, doors with hammer 'The police fired warning shots but he continued.' The Money Show gets an update from Eyewitness News' Nhlanhla Mabaso. 5 January 2022 7:41 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINER] Why you should include Rooibos in your first-aid kit Africa Melane interviews Adele du Toit of the SA Rooibos Council. 5 January 2022 1:53 PM
Tech trends that are going to change your life in 2022 John Maytham speaks to Brendon Petersen, the founder of Reframed about the tech trends for the new year. 4 January 2022 6:49 PM
Covid-19 booster shots 101 – an explainer Amy MacIver interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health at the Western Cape Department of Health. 4 January 2022 4:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness. 4 January 2022 11:49 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 24 December 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 25 December 2021 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban The variant is running amok in France. 6 January 2022 12:53 PM
China locks down millions at home – after finding 3 asymptomatic cases of Covid John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 January 2022 10:46 AM
'We must never go to war using nuclear weapons' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2022 4:50 PM
View all World
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
View all Africa
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban

6 January 2022 12:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
travel ban
Covid-19 in Europe
Covid-19 in France
Omicron
Omicron in France

The variant is running amok in France.

France has removed its travel ban on South Africa.

All fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed into the country upon showing a negative Covid-19 test no older than 48 hours.

France is recording record numbers of Covid-19 as the Omicron variant spreads with breathtaking speed. © grispb/123rf.com

RELATED: US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron

France recorded a whopping 322 984 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday – a record for the country by an extreme margin.




6 January 2022 12:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
travel ban
Covid-19 in Europe
Covid-19 in France
Omicron
Omicron in France

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday

6 January 2022 8:54 AM

John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China locks down millions at home – after finding 3 asymptomatic cases of Covid

5 January 2022 10:46 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 booster shots 101 – an explainer

4 January 2022 4:15 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health at the Western Cape Department of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron

4 January 2022 3:37 PM

The Omicron surge in the United States is setting global records.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Booster shots likely available by mid-January'

10 December 2021 11:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$

10 December 2021 9:38 AM

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot

9 December 2021 1:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'

8 December 2021 2:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'

8 December 2021 1:45 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Another fire breaks out at the University of Cape Town

Local

Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban

Local World Lifestyle

There is no corruption against my name - Mzwanele Manyi (Jacob Zuma Foundation)

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

State capture report to top the agenda at Busa’s special board meeting

6 January 2022 8:11 PM

Ntshavheni, Icasa slam Telkom for heading to court over spectrum auction issue

6 January 2022 7:47 PM

Hawks forensic investigators look into cause of Parliament fire

6 January 2022 6:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA