Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban
France has removed its travel ban on South Africa.
All fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed into the country upon showing a negative Covid-19 test no older than 48 hours.
France recorded a whopping 322 984 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday – a record for the country by an extreme margin.
UPDATE: South Africa has been removed from the scarlet red list. Vaccinated travellers can come to France provided they show their vaccination certificate and a negative PCR or antigen test (-48h). No quarantine required for vaccinated travellers. https://t.co/W7h0TK9zlj— France in S. Africa (@FrenchEmbassyZA) January 6, 2022
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_178361190_omicron-coronavirus-in-france-new-wave-of-covid-19-lockdown-distribution-of-delta-plus-strain-corona.html?vti=ljyq6vx8wprq5bi78y-1-13
