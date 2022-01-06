There is no corruption against my name - Mzwanele Manyi (Jacob Zuma Foundation)





Mzwanele Manyi enabled state capture, according to the State Capture Inquiry report.

He stands accused of dishing out a fortune in advertising spending to the Gupta’s TNA media.

Manyi denies the findings against him and accuses the State Capture Commission of persecuting him.

He claims the report was predetermined to “besmirch” his name and his reputation.

Mzwanele Manyi during a press conference on 30 August 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Ismail Lagardien interviewed Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation (scroll up to listen).

The report… is very malicious… a lot of factual errors. There is no corruption against my name… It’s been done in a very factional way… Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation

There was no money that I dished out… None of that money went there irregularly… There was no corruption… Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation