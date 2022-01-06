'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'
There are many people responsible for corruption at the national airline that are not mentioned in the State Capture Inquiry report says the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca).
South African Airways (SAA) has its own dedicated section in the first part of the report, which was formally presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.
The report recommends that a number of former senior SAA officials be investigated for fraud and corruption during the tenure of former chairperson Dudu Myeni.
RELATED: State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
During an interview on SAfm, Sacca spokesperson Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi said they'd opened criminal cases against various SAA officials over the years and nothing came of it.
We have lived and breathed through many years of the systematic decay of South African Airways and, as much as the report points to certain individuals, for us this report does not begin to peel through those layers that I speak about.Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, Spokesperson - Sacca
[For example] Mango did not collapse at the hands of just these two women [Myeni and co-board member, Yakhe Kwinana]. There are many more people that should be held accountable...Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, Spokesperson - Sacca
Ray White gets comment from Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine.
Leitch agrees that what is revealed in the State Capture report is just the tip of the iceberg.
In a sense it might be a pity if Dudu Myeni is made the scapegoat for all the woes that have befallen SAA over the past ten years or so.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
It is undeniable that she is the figurehead... I think all the way down there was theft on a grand scale... The real tragedy of all this was that a lot of the good people left.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
There were a large number of honest people but the reality is... 'a fish rots from the head' and given the lead from Ms Myeni, it became a free-for-all.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
It was made clear to me at one stage that you were considered stupid if you weren't taking advantage of the opportunities presented, particularly for abuse of the procurement system.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Leitch says this system of abuse affected all divisions of the airline at all levels.
He does acknowledge however, that it is extremely difficult to pin down all the perpetrators.
It's taken the Zondo Commission R1 billion to do its investigation - to investigate everyone in the organisation would be almost impossible. It's obviously not helped by the failure of the audit committees and the auditors who literally whitewashed what they found in the entire organisation.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
It's going to be extremely hard to bring anyone to justice.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Listen to Leitch's insights on The Money Show:
Source : The Presidency/Flickr
More from Business
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
Firefighters withdraw from Parliament building, Hawks to start investigation
The Money Show gets an update on the situation at Parliament from the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
Howe Noodles hasn't been cleared in EC child deaths, despite company statement
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Business Insider SA's associate editor Phillip de Wet.Read More
Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it
Africa Melane interviews Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe.Read More
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams
Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report.Read More
Suspect arrested after trying to smash ConCourt windows, doors with hammer
'The police fired warning shots but he continued.' The Money Show gets an update from Eyewitness News' Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes'
Ray White interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former South African Revenue Service executive and author of Sars exposé Rogue.Read More
'Zuma could not explain Myeni’s SAA appointment – so he fled the inquiry'
Ismail Lagardien interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise and its Managing Editor Ray White.Read More
More from Local
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
Firefighters withdraw from Parliament building, Hawks to start investigation
The Money Show gets an update on the situation at Parliament from the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
There is no corruption against my name - Mzwanele Manyi (Jacob Zuma Foundation)
Ismail Lagardien interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.Read More
Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban
The variant is running amok in France.Read More
Another fire breaks out at the University of Cape Town
Ismail Lagardien interviews UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola.Read More
SA Council of Churches: Renaming Cape Town airport after Tutu worth pursuing
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Reverend Mzwandile Molo of the South African Council of Churches.Read More
Parliament fire: 'Cops have the wrong suspect – I will put my life on the line'
John Maytham interviews Venetia Orgill, who weekly feeds the City's homeless and knows the suspect.Read More
Parly fire doors were 'latched open' and officials suspect two points of orgin
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
More from Politics
ConCourt hammer attack: Justice Dept condemns undermining of key SA institutions
Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to Justice Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri and Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.Read More
There is no corruption against my name - Mzwanele Manyi (Jacob Zuma Foundation)
Ismail Lagardien interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.Read More
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams
Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report.Read More
Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes'
Ray White interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former South African Revenue Service executive and author of Sars exposé Rogue.Read More
'Zuma could not explain Myeni’s SAA appointment – so he fled the inquiry'
Ismail Lagardien interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise and its Managing Editor Ray White.Read More
Honest companies would be delighted to have independent tender watchdog: Maughan
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan and whistleblower Athol Williams.Read More
State Capture Report: 'Money well spent, if recommendations are implemented'
Africa Melane interviews Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio manager: State Capture at OUTA.Read More
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over.Read More
SAB consulting with employees about introducing mandatory vaccination policy
Ray White interviews South African Breweries' Lucia Swartz (Vice President for People).Read More
More from Opinion
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it
Africa Melane interviews Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe.Read More
Parliament fire: 'Cops have the wrong suspect – I will put my life on the line'
John Maytham interviews Venetia Orgill, who weekly feeds the City's homeless and knows the suspect.Read More
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday
John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator.Read More
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams
Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report.Read More
Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes'
Ray White interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former South African Revenue Service executive and author of Sars exposé Rogue.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Why you should include Rooibos in your first-aid kit
Africa Melane interviews Adele du Toit of the SA Rooibos Council.Read More
Large clothing retailers pledge to source 65% of goods from SA by 2030
John Maytham interviews Wesley Fallon, senior project manager at the Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster.Read More