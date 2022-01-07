Robben Island jailer hits back after Mandela prison cell key pulled from auction





Nelson Mandela's former jailer, Christo Brand, has asked for the Robben Island cell key to be removed from the controversial US auction

The planned sale of the key had triggered a public outcry in South Africa

According to Brand, he was donating the key to help raise money for a Mandela Memorial Garden in Qunu

His business manager, Andrew Russell, has threatened to take sue for defamation if anyone badmouths the ex-prison warder

Image copyright: bradleyvdw/123rf.com

Nelson Mandela’s former jailer, Christo Brand, says he has asked US-based Guernsey's Auction House to withdraw Mandela's Robben Island prison cell key from its planned auction.

Brand made the announcement in a statement on Thursday following a public outcry over the sale.

RELATED: Heritage council and ex-prisoners taking action over Mandela prison key auction

The prison key was one of several items of Mandela memorabilia that was due to be auctioned off on 28 January before Guernsey's halted its plans.

"Christo had taken legal advice and we had decided then to ask the auctioneers to withdraw the key from the auction", according to Brand's business manager, Andrew Russell.

Brand claims that he was only auctioning the key to raise funds for a Mandela Memorial Garden in Qunu after he was apparently contacted by the late struggle icon's eldest daughter, Dr. Makaziwe Mandela, last year.

Russell says Brand was never going to profit from the sale of the key.

Last year, Dr. Makaziwe Mandela, Nelson Mandela's eldest daughter, approached Christo with a plan that she had to raise funds for a Nelson Mandela memorial garden at his gravesite in Qunu. She asked Christo if he would be prepared to put the key on auction and he was obviously more than happy to do that. Andrew Russell, Business manager to Christo Brand

All the proceeds from the sale of the key would go to the memorial garden. Christo would not benefit financially at all. That was his plan. Andrew Russell, Business manager to Christo Brand

According to Russell, the prison key was discarded in 1981 because it broke but Brand kept it with him and only found it in his belongings in 2018.

He says he borrowed the key to the official Nelson Mandela Exhibition which has since travelled to London, Berlin, and America.

It was way back in 1981 when Christo was working on Robben Island. He was a 20-year-old prison warder. One of the keys that they used was broken and it was scrapped. Somehow this key ended up in Christo's possession he then moved from there to Pollsmoor Prison where he worked for six years in charge of the Mandela group. Andrew Russell, Business manager to Christo Brand

It was 37 years later in 2018 when we were approached by the official Nelson Mandela Exhibition to ask if Christo would lend some items to this exhibition which would be travelling around the world, and that was when he went to his possessions and he found the key which was still in two pieces, he then had it welded together and he lent it to the exhibition together with a number of other items of his. Andrew Russell, Business manager to Christo Brand

Russell had defended Brand's character against criticism and has threatened to pursue defamation charges against individuals or groups if necessary.