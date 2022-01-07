Western Cape passes fourth wave peak with fewer Covid-19 deaths than last wave
- The Western Cape has passed its peak of Covid-19 infections
- Premier Alan Winde says even at the peak of the fourth wave, deaths remained low
- Top provincial officials held their weekly digicon to provide an update on vaccination and Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape
The Western Cape has now passed the peak of its fourth wave, and provincial officials expect a consistent decline in cases in the weeks ahead.
Premier Alan Winde says while the number of cases and test positivity rate exceeded the second and third wave peak respectively, hospitalisations were lower, and deaths remained notably low.
Western Cape officials hosted their weekly digital press conference on Thursday to provide an update on the Covid-19 fourth wave, health platform, and vaccination programme in the province.
Data analysis of the fourth wave shows that the risk of hospitalisation and death was lower compared to previous waves.
Winde says there is evidence of a widening gap between cases, admissions, and deaths, compared to the third wave and fourth wave.
"This means that while case numbers and test positivity in this wave have exceeded previous waves, hospital admissions are lower than the previous wave at 64% of the third wave admissions peak. Further, while deaths have increased in the last two weeks, they stand at just 24% of the third wave peak", he says in a statement.
"This is very positive and can be attributed to increased protection from the vaccine, immunity from prior infection, as well as emerging evidence that omicron may be less severe", the premier adds.
Winde believes that the fourth wave health response provinces have the ability and capacity to manage Covid-19 without a disaster declaration, and that the time has come to "normalise our response".
He's reiterated his call for an end to the National State of Disaster.
WATCH: Western Cape Covid-19 digicon
Source : https://twitter.com/alanwinde/status/1465267520068325381/photo/1
