'Silence is the loudest scream' - Cape Philharmonic Orchestra drops silent album





Members of the arts industry in Cape Town are fighting back against the threat posed by Covid-19 with a silent album

It features both Cape Town Opera and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra in silent versions of works they have performed

The album was released last month and is available on all digital streaming platforms

The internationally-acclaimed Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) and Cape Town Opera (CTO) have created a silent album titled 'Cwaka: The Silence'.

The project was created in response to how the arts industry has been threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic, says CPO artistic director and CEO Louis Heyneman.

The album features the CPO and CTO performing silent versions of some works previously recorded.

"If you listen carefully, you can hear ambience in the background", Heyneman tells CapeTalk.

He has described the album as a "loud cry of silence".

'Cwaka', which was released last month, is available on all digital streaming platforms.

A limited number of special edition vinyl records of 'Cwaka' will be available for purchase and auction this month.

The vinyl features original cover art by South African artist William Kentridge.

Heyneman says the CPO is desperate to perform to live audiences again.

While the orchestra has been innovative during the pandemic, he says it cannot continue with virtual concerts and online engagement alone.

They're making a vinyl record of it with a cover design by William Kentridge. These records will be sold... It's going to be a collector's item. Only a few will be made available and they will be auctioned off. Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

It's basically an awareness campaign... The whole idea that we have been silenced... it's a symbol of how we've lost our voice. Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra