'Silence is the loudest scream' - Cape Philharmonic Orchestra drops silent album

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence' Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation. 7 January 2022 6:23 PM
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill. 7 January 2022 5:12 PM
NPO needs help realising dream to build resource centre for Ocean View youth Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Smith, Director of non-profit organisation Children Aloud. 7 January 2022 3:39 PM
View all Local
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles' John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg. 7 January 2022 11:48 AM
Western Cape passes fourth wave peak with fewer Covid-19 deaths than last wave Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province has now passed the peak of the fourth wave, with absolute deaths remaining low. 7 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
View all Politics
Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information. 7 January 2022 1:02 PM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
View all Business
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford. 7 January 2022 7:12 PM
Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022 Africa Melane interviews motoring journalist Jacob Moshokoa. 7 January 2022 10:52 AM
Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban The variant is running amok in France. 6 January 2022 12:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
'Silence is the loudest scream' - Cape Philharmonic Orchestra drops silent album CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the CEO and artistic director of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Louis Heyneman. 7 January 2022 12:02 PM
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness. 4 January 2022 11:49 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford. 7 January 2022 7:12 PM
Russia sends 'peacekeeping' troops to help crush Kazakhstan protests John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 January 2022 2:42 PM
Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan. 7 January 2022 1:59 PM
View all World
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
View all Africa
Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it Africa Melane interviews Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe. 6 January 2022 11:44 AM
Parliament fire: 'Cops have the wrong suspect – I will put my life on the line' John Maytham interviews Venetia Orgill, who weekly feeds the City's homeless and knows the suspect. 6 January 2022 10:27 AM
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report. 5 January 2022 9:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'Silence is the loudest scream' - Cape Philharmonic Orchestra drops silent album

7 January 2022 12:02 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
cape town opera
silent album
Louis Heyneman

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the CEO and artistic director of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Louis Heyneman.
  • Members of the arts industry in Cape Town are fighting back against the threat posed by Covid-19 with a silent album
  • It features both Cape Town Opera and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra in silent versions of works they have performed
  • The album was released last month and is available on all digital streaming platforms
Image screengrab: Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra/Facebook

The internationally-acclaimed Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) and Cape Town Opera (CTO) have created a silent album titled 'Cwaka: The Silence'.

The project was created in response to how the arts industry has been threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic, says CPO artistic director and CEO Louis Heyneman.

The album features the CPO and CTO performing silent versions of some works previously recorded.

"If you listen carefully, you can hear ambience in the background", Heyneman tells CapeTalk.

He has described the album as a "loud cry of silence".

RELATED: WATCH: Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra performs at Groote Schuur Hospital

'Cwaka', which was released last month, is available on all digital streaming platforms.

A limited number of special edition vinyl records of 'Cwaka' will be available for purchase and auction this month.

The vinyl features original cover art by South African artist William Kentridge.

RELATED: WATCH: Cape Philharmonic Orchestra reinvents school concerts with online video

Heyneman says the CPO is desperate to perform to live audiences again.

While the orchestra has been innovative during the pandemic, he says it cannot continue with virtual concerts and online engagement alone.

They're making a vinyl record of it with a cover design by William Kentridge. These records will be sold... It's going to be a collector's item. Only a few will be made available and they will be auctioned off.

Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

It's basically an awareness campaign... The whole idea that we have been silenced... it's a symbol of how we've lost our voice.

Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

What a strange concept, literally silence... It is literally total silence, they walked on the stage with Cape Town Opera... the conductor lifted his baton and dropped it again and there was this total silence.

Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra



7 January 2022 12:02 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
cape town opera
silent album
Louis Heyneman

More from Entertainment

David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP

4 January 2022 11:49 AM

John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White

1 January 2022 6:30 AM

The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 24 December 2021

25 December 2021 2:43 PM

Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adam Gilchrist shares his family Christmas trifle recipe for the first time!

24 December 2021 9:24 AM

CapeTalk listeners insisted on getting his recipe - so here it is!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets

17 December 2021 2:57 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case

11 December 2021 9:56 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist

8 December 2021 6:31 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25!

6 December 2021 12:10 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'

4 December 2021 12:09 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry

4 December 2021 11:18 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips

Business Lifestyle

Russia sends 'peacekeeping' troops to help crush Kazakhstan protests

World

Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Omicron less severe but still threat to health systems

7 January 2022 8:28 PM

Ramaphosa gives green light for 2,700 soldiers to remain on ground until March

7 January 2022 7:14 PM

Parliment says CT City Hall's historical significance is perfect for Sona

7 January 2022 6:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA