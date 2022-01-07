'Silence is the loudest scream' - Cape Philharmonic Orchestra drops silent album
- Members of the arts industry in Cape Town are fighting back against the threat posed by Covid-19 with a silent album
- It features both Cape Town Opera and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra in silent versions of works they have performed
- The album was released last month and is available on all digital streaming platforms
The internationally-acclaimed Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) and Cape Town Opera (CTO) have created a silent album titled 'Cwaka: The Silence'.
The project was created in response to how the arts industry has been threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic, says CPO artistic director and CEO Louis Heyneman.
The album features the CPO and CTO performing silent versions of some works previously recorded.
"If you listen carefully, you can hear ambience in the background", Heyneman tells CapeTalk.
He has described the album as a "loud cry of silence".
RELATED: WATCH: Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra performs at Groote Schuur Hospital
'Cwaka', which was released last month, is available on all digital streaming platforms.
A limited number of special edition vinyl records of 'Cwaka' will be available for purchase and auction this month.
The vinyl features original cover art by South African artist William Kentridge.
RELATED: WATCH: Cape Philharmonic Orchestra reinvents school concerts with online video
Heyneman says the CPO is desperate to perform to live audiences again.
While the orchestra has been innovative during the pandemic, he says it cannot continue with virtual concerts and online engagement alone.
They're making a vinyl record of it with a cover design by William Kentridge. These records will be sold... It's going to be a collector's item. Only a few will be made available and they will be auctioned off.Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
It's basically an awareness campaign... The whole idea that we have been silenced... it's a symbol of how we've lost our voice.Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
What a strange concept, literally silence... It is literally total silence, they walked on the stage with Cape Town Opera... the conductor lifted his baton and dropped it again and there was this total silence.Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TseepHnqodc
More from Entertainment
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP
John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness.Read More
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White
The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 24 December 2021
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
Adam Gilchrist shares his family Christmas trifle recipe for the first time!
CapeTalk listeners insisted on getting his recipe - so here it is!Read More
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets
Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales.Read More
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet.Read More
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist
Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25!
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'.Read More