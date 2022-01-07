Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022





The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) comes into full effect in July, more than a year behind schedule.

The system will punish drivers guilty of traffic offences by imposing demerit points that could lead to the suspension of their driver’s licenses.

© seanlockephotography/123rf.com

Africa Melane interviewed motoring journalist Jacob Moshokoa (scroll up to listen).

We’re getting a points demerit system on 1 July 2022… Aaarto will be able to penalise the motorist and the owners… Jacob Moshokoa, motoring journalist

… stopping too late at a stop sign, you could get a point docked. Driving 140 in a 120 km/h zone, you can get up to four points docked. When you get 12 demerit points… you must go to court… they can cancel your license, once you reach 12 demerit points… Jacob Moshokoa, motoring journalist