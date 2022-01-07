Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence' Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation. 7 January 2022 6:23 PM
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill. 7 January 2022 5:12 PM
NPO needs help realising dream to build resource centre for Ocean View youth Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Smith, Director of non-profit organisation Children Aloud. 7 January 2022 3:39 PM
View all Local
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles' John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg. 7 January 2022 11:48 AM
Western Cape passes fourth wave peak with fewer Covid-19 deaths than last wave Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province has now passed the peak of the fourth wave, with absolute deaths remaining low. 7 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
View all Politics
Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information. 7 January 2022 1:02 PM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
View all Business
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford. 7 January 2022 7:12 PM
Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022 Africa Melane interviews motoring journalist Jacob Moshokoa. 7 January 2022 10:52 AM
Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban The variant is running amok in France. 6 January 2022 12:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
'Silence is the loudest scream' - Cape Philharmonic Orchestra drops silent album CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the CEO and artistic director of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Louis Heyneman. 7 January 2022 12:02 PM
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness. 4 January 2022 11:49 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford. 7 January 2022 7:12 PM
Russia sends 'peacekeeping' troops to help crush Kazakhstan protests John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 January 2022 2:42 PM
Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan. 7 January 2022 1:59 PM
View all World
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
View all Africa
Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it Africa Melane interviews Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe. 6 January 2022 11:44 AM
Parliament fire: 'Cops have the wrong suspect – I will put my life on the line' John Maytham interviews Venetia Orgill, who weekly feeds the City's homeless and knows the suspect. 6 January 2022 10:27 AM
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report. 5 January 2022 9:11 PM
View all Opinion
ANC at 110: 'We'll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles'

7 January 2022 11:48 AM
by Kabous le Roux
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
Politics
University of Johannesburg
John Maytham
Steven Friedman
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
ANC 110th birthday
Political Studies

John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg.

The ANC is finding it harder than usual to build gees ahead of its 110th-anniversary celebrations on Saturday (8 January).

People are crying for service delivery; “this time around” the ANC will respond, promised Deputy President David Mabuza earlier this week.

The much-repeated promise that the party will do better is starting to fall on deaf ears, considering the bruising it got in the local government elections that saw it lose ground in all major metros.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza outside Luthuli House on 12 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

RELATED: On this day (8 January) in 1912 the ANC was formed. Meet its founders...

John Maytham interviewed Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg (scroll up to listen).

The ANC is in a very serious crisis… It’s lost the trust of a lot of people who used to vote for it… This January 8 statement… will give us an idea of who is winning and who is losing in the ANC…

Professor Steven Friedman, Political Studies - University of Johannesburg

It isn’t a foregone conclusion [re-election of Ramaphosa as ANC president] … He can’t say he maintained the number of seats… He’s not as invulnerable as he used to be…

Professor Steven Friedman, Political Studies - University of Johannesburg

… We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles.

Professor Steven Friedman, Political Studies - University of Johannesburg



'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence'

7 January 2022 6:23 PM

Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation.

Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law

7 January 2022 5:12 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill.

NPO needs help realising dream to build resource centre for Ocean View youth

7 January 2022 3:39 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Smith, Director of non-profit organisation Children Aloud.

State of the Nation Address to be held at City Hall following Parly fire

7 January 2022 2:40 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall on 10 February 2022.

NSFAS extends deadline for financial aid applications by two weeks

7 January 2022 1:45 PM

Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo.

Parents urged to prepare for back-to-school in light of staggered return dates

7 January 2022 1:22 PM

Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022

7 January 2022 10:52 AM

Africa Melane interviews motoring journalist Jacob Moshokoa.

Robben Island jailer hits back after Mandela prison cell key pulled from auction

7 January 2022 8:32 AM

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Andrew Russell, Christo Brand's business manager.

How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana

6 January 2022 8:20 PM

Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.

Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client

6 January 2022 8:01 PM

Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana

6 January 2022 8:20 PM

Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.

Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client

6 January 2022 8:01 PM

Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'

6 January 2022 7:44 PM

Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report.

Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it

6 January 2022 11:44 AM

Africa Melane interviews Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe.

Parliament fire: 'Cops have the wrong suspect – I will put my life on the line'

6 January 2022 10:27 AM

John Maytham interviews Venetia Orgill, who weekly feeds the City's homeless and knows the suspect.

Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday

6 January 2022 8:54 AM

John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator.

We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams

5 January 2022 9:11 PM

Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report.

Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes'

5 January 2022 7:09 PM

Ray White interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former South African Revenue Service executive and author of Sars exposé Rogue.

[EXPLAINER] Why you should include Rooibos in your first-aid kit

5 January 2022 1:53 PM

Africa Melane interviews Adele du Toit of the SA Rooibos Council.

Large clothing retailers pledge to source 65% of goods from SA by 2030

5 January 2022 12:13 PM

John Maytham interviews Wesley Fallon, senior project manager at the Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster.

'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence'

7 January 2022 6:23 PM

Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation.

Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law

7 January 2022 5:12 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill.

Western Cape passes fourth wave peak with fewer Covid-19 deaths than last wave

7 January 2022 9:58 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province has now passed the peak of the fourth wave, with absolute deaths remaining low.

'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'

6 January 2022 7:44 PM

Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report.

ConCourt hammer attack: Justice Dept condemns undermining of key SA institutions

6 January 2022 2:05 PM

Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to Justice Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri and Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.

There is no corruption against my name - Mzwanele Manyi (Jacob Zuma Foundation)

6 January 2022 2:04 PM

Ismail Lagardien interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams

5 January 2022 9:11 PM

Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report.

Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes'

5 January 2022 7:09 PM

Ray White interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former South African Revenue Service executive and author of Sars exposé Rogue.

'Zuma could not explain Myeni’s SAA appointment – so he fled the inquiry'

5 January 2022 1:02 PM

Ismail Lagardien interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise and its Managing Editor Ray White.

Honest companies would be delighted to have independent tender watchdog: Maughan

5 January 2022 12:56 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan and whistleblower Athol Williams.

