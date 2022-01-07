ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles'
The ANC is finding it harder than usual to build gees ahead of its 110th-anniversary celebrations on Saturday (8 January).
People are crying for service delivery; “this time around” the ANC will respond, promised Deputy President David Mabuza earlier this week.
The much-repeated promise that the party will do better is starting to fall on deaf ears, considering the bruising it got in the local government elections that saw it lose ground in all major metros.
John Maytham interviewed Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg (scroll up to listen).
The ANC is in a very serious crisis… It’s lost the trust of a lot of people who used to vote for it… This January 8 statement… will give us an idea of who is winning and who is losing in the ANC…Professor Steven Friedman, Political Studies - University of Johannesburg
It isn’t a foregone conclusion [re-election of Ramaphosa as ANC president] … He can’t say he maintained the number of seats… He’s not as invulnerable as he used to be…Professor Steven Friedman, Political Studies - University of Johannesburg
… We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles.Professor Steven Friedman, Political Studies - University of Johannesburg
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
