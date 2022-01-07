Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips
Restaurants in much of the world are struggling to obtain potatoes used to make slap chips.
From Japan to Kenya, outlets such as McDonald's and KFC have run out.
South Africa remains safe, for now.
Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information (scroll up to listen).
We’ve got 16 production regions. Almost all-around South Africa. They don’t plant in the same seasons. We can supply all year-'round...Jano Bezuidenhout, Manager for Information - Potatoes SA
We’ve got a lot of different cultivars [in South Africa], around 75…Jano Bezuidenhout, Manager for Information - Potatoes SA
