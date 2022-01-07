Streaming issues? Report here
Parents urged to prepare for back-to-school in light of staggered return dates

7 January 2022 1:22 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
School
DBE
back to school 2022

Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.
  • Basic Education officials say they are ready for the 2022 academic year
  • Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga has urged parents to prepare their children as there are different return date across SA provinces
© victority/123rf.com

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has urged parents to get ready for the start of the new academic year.

The DBE has implemented a staggered 2022 school calendar to help manage the traffic on national roads as children return to their classrooms.

Schools in inland provinces will open on Wednesday 12 January and those in coastal provinces open a week later on Wednesday 19 January.

"We are doing that to assist in terms of the movement of traffic on the roads", says DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Mahlanga says it is critical that the entire school community adheres to Covid-19 protocols this year so that schools can remain open with minimal teaching disruptions.

We need to work together. We need our parents to prepare their children for a third year of Covid-19 protocol implementation in schools.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

In 2022 we want more people to be vaccinated so that we can create stability in the sector. It's not just about opening schools, but it's also about once we start, teaching and learning must continue uninterrupted.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

In terms of the readiness for the opening of schools, we are ready as a department and we have indicated that this year for 2022 we have a staggered calendar.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education



