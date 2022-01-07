Parents urged to prepare for back-to-school in light of staggered return dates
- Basic Education officials say they are ready for the 2022 academic year
- Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga has urged parents to prepare their children as there are different return date across SA provinces
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has urged parents to get ready for the start of the new academic year.
The DBE has implemented a staggered 2022 school calendar to help manage the traffic on national roads as children return to their classrooms.
Schools in inland provinces will open on Wednesday 12 January and those in coastal provinces open a week later on Wednesday 19 January.
"We are doing that to assist in terms of the movement of traffic on the roads", says DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.
Back to school dates for inland and coastal provinces. #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/l6FlbRSafT— Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) January 1, 2022
Mahlanga says it is critical that the entire school community adheres to Covid-19 protocols this year so that schools can remain open with minimal teaching disruptions.
We need to work together. We need our parents to prepare their children for a third year of Covid-19 protocol implementation in schools.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
In 2022 we want more people to be vaccinated so that we can create stability in the sector. It's not just about opening schools, but it's also about once we start, teaching and learning must continue uninterrupted.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
In terms of the readiness for the opening of schools, we are ready as a department and we have indicated that this year for 2022 we have a staggered calendar.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_68962722_school-boy-writing-close-up-pencil-in-children-hand-.html
More from Local
'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence'
Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation.Read More
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law
Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill.Read More
NPO needs help realising dream to build resource centre for Ocean View youth
Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Smith, Director of non-profit organisation Children Aloud.Read More
State of the Nation Address to be held at City Hall following Parly fire
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall on 10 February 2022.Read More
NSFAS extends deadline for financial aid applications by two weeks
Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo.Read More
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles'
John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022
Africa Melane interviews motoring journalist Jacob Moshokoa.Read More
Robben Island jailer hits back after Mandela prison cell key pulled from auction
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Andrew Russell, Christo Brand's business manager.Read More
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More