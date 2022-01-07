NSFAS extends deadline for financial aid applications by two weeks
- The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has given students more time to submit their funding applications
- The deadline has been extended to Friday 21 January
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board has decided to extend the deadline for financial aid applications.
The application period was meant to close on Friday 7 January but has been extended to Friday 21 January.
The extension is for students who could not apply for funding for the 2021 academic year.
NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo says the scheme's board made the decision after consultation with Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and other stakeholders.
URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT: The deadline for @myNSFAS #NSFAS2022 applications has been extended to Friday, January 21, 2022. The previous deadline was Friday, January 07, 2022. Visit: https://t.co/LMXyLxCaF7 pic.twitter.com/Cqxddi5Tvr— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 7, 2022
The extension of the application window by two weeks is simply to respond to the government's commitment to fund students that are poor and working-class that want to go to TVET colleges and universities.Kagisho Mamabolo, Spokesperson - National Student Financial Aid Scheme
