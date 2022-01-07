Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar
Omicron in Germany has taken over from Delta as the most dominant variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.
The country recorded 64 340 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, more than half of which are presumed to be Omicron.
Federal and state government officials met on Friday to discuss measures to protect the healthcare system and other critical infrastructure.
Germany has a low vaccination rate compared to much of the rest of Europe.
About 71.5% of the population is fully vaccinated with 40.9% having received a booster shot.
The government aims to give out 30 million boosters between now and the end of the month.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan (scroll up to listen).
They are shortening the isolation period… to five days… The focus is to keep the time out of work as short as possible…Clifford Coonan, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
From 15 January, only people with a booster vaccine can get into restaurants and cafés without showing a test…Clifford Coonan, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
A lot of people and employers here are looking at the South African model…Clifford Coonan, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
