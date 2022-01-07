Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence' Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation. 7 January 2022 6:23 PM
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill. 7 January 2022 5:12 PM
NPO needs help realising dream to build resource centre for Ocean View youth Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Smith, Director of non-profit organisation Children Aloud. 7 January 2022 3:39 PM
View all Local
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles' John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg. 7 January 2022 11:48 AM
Western Cape passes fourth wave peak with fewer Covid-19 deaths than last wave Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province has now passed the peak of the fourth wave, with absolute deaths remaining low. 7 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
View all Politics
Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information. 7 January 2022 1:02 PM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
View all Business
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford. 7 January 2022 7:12 PM
Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022 Africa Melane interviews motoring journalist Jacob Moshokoa. 7 January 2022 10:52 AM
Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban The variant is running amok in France. 6 January 2022 12:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
'Silence is the loudest scream' - Cape Philharmonic Orchestra drops silent album CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the CEO and artistic director of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Louis Heyneman. 7 January 2022 12:02 PM
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness. 4 January 2022 11:49 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford. 7 January 2022 7:12 PM
Russia sends 'peacekeeping' troops to help crush Kazakhstan protests John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 January 2022 2:42 PM
Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan. 7 January 2022 1:59 PM
View all World
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
View all Africa
Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it Africa Melane interviews Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe. 6 January 2022 11:44 AM
Parliament fire: 'Cops have the wrong suspect – I will put my life on the line' John Maytham interviews Venetia Orgill, who weekly feeds the City's homeless and knows the suspect. 6 January 2022 10:27 AM
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report. 5 January 2022 9:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar

7 January 2022 1:59 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Lester Kiewit
Deutsche Welle
Covid-19 in Europe
Covid-19 in Germany
The Morning Review
Clifford Coonan
Omicron
Omicron in Germany
Omicron in Europe

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan.

Omicron in Germany has taken over from Delta as the most dominant variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

The country recorded 64 340 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, more than half of which are presumed to be Omicron.

Federal and state government officials met on Friday to discuss measures to protect the healthcare system and other critical infrastructure.

© mpfoto71\/123rf.com

Related articles:

Germany has a low vaccination rate compared to much of the rest of Europe.

About 71.5% of the population is fully vaccinated with 40.9% having received a booster shot.

The government aims to give out 30 million boosters between now and the end of the month.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan (scroll up to listen).

They are shortening the isolation period… to five days… The focus is to keep the time out of work as short as possible…

Clifford Coonan, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

From 15 January, only people with a booster vaccine can get into restaurants and cafés without showing a test…

Clifford Coonan, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

A lot of people and employers here are looking at the South African model…

Clifford Coonan, correspondent - Deutsche Welle



7 January 2022 1:59 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Lester Kiewit
Deutsche Welle
Covid-19 in Europe
Covid-19 in Germany
The Morning Review
Clifford Coonan
Omicron
Omicron in Germany
Omicron in Europe

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban

6 January 2022 12:53 PM

The variant is running amok in France.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday

6 January 2022 8:54 AM

John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China locks down millions at home – after finding 3 asymptomatic cases of Covid

5 January 2022 10:46 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 booster shots 101 – an explainer

4 January 2022 4:15 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health at the Western Cape Department of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron

4 January 2022 3:37 PM

The Omicron surge in the United States is setting global records.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Booster shots likely available by mid-January'

10 December 2021 11:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$

10 December 2021 9:38 AM

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot

9 December 2021 1:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'

8 December 2021 2:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips

Business Lifestyle

Russia sends 'peacekeeping' troops to help crush Kazakhstan protests

World

Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Omicron less severe but still threat to health systems

7 January 2022 8:28 PM

Ramaphosa gives green light for 2,700 soldiers to remain on ground until March

7 January 2022 7:14 PM

Parliment says CT City Hall's historical significance is perfect for Sona

7 January 2022 6:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA