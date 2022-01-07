State of the Nation Address to be held at City Hall following Parly fire





Firefighters on the scene of a fire at Parliament on 2 January 2022. Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News

Parliament has confirmed that the State of the Nation Address (Sona) will be hosted at Cape Town City Hall following the devastating fire that broke out in the parliamentary precinct in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The blaze badly damaged the National Assembly and sections of the Old Assembly Chamber.

RELATED: Firefighters withdraw from Parliament building, Hawks to start investigation

Parliament said in a statement that the Provincial Government and the City of Cape Town had offered various alternative venues for parliamentary business, including the Cape Town International Convention Centre and the City Council Chambers.

“The City Hall was considered a suitable venue technically in terms of infrastructure and its capacity. It is also a befitting place considering its historical significance which is embedded in the minds and hearts of South Africans.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver Sona 2022 at the Cape Town City Hall on 12 February.