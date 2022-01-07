State of the Nation Address to be held at City Hall following Parly fire
Parliament has confirmed that the State of the Nation Address (Sona) will be hosted at Cape Town City Hall following the devastating fire that broke out in the parliamentary precinct in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The blaze badly damaged the National Assembly and sections of the Old Assembly Chamber.
RELATED: Firefighters withdraw from Parliament building, Hawks to start investigation
Parliament said in a statement that the Provincial Government and the City of Cape Town had offered various alternative venues for parliamentary business, including the Cape Town International Convention Centre and the City Council Chambers.
“The City Hall was considered a suitable venue technically in terms of infrastructure and its capacity. It is also a befitting place considering its historical significance which is embedded in the minds and hearts of South Africans.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver Sona 2022 at the Cape Town City Hall on 12 February.
Source : Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
More from Local
'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence'
Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation.Read More
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law
Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill.Read More
NPO needs help realising dream to build resource centre for Ocean View youth
Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Smith, Director of non-profit organisation Children Aloud.Read More
NSFAS extends deadline for financial aid applications by two weeks
Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo.Read More
Parents urged to prepare for back-to-school in light of staggered return dates
Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.Read More
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles'
John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022
Africa Melane interviews motoring journalist Jacob Moshokoa.Read More
Robben Island jailer hits back after Mandela prison cell key pulled from auction
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Andrew Russell, Christo Brand's business manager.Read More
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More