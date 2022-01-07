Russia sends 'peacekeeping' troops to help crush Kazakhstan protests
Russia is sending troops to help crush an uprising in Kazakhstan over fuel prices.
Kazak President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev claims to have called for military intervention.
John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
The death toll has reached 40… It’s been several days of anti-government protests… Russian forces have gone in… Russia has a vested interest…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Russian forces are going to protect police stations…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_26410706_perevalne-ukraine-march-5-russian-soldiers-marching-on-march-5-2014-in-perevalne-crimea-ukraine-on-f.html?vti=nkb0wikuajf346ys5i-1-53
More from World
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world
Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford.Read More
Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan.Read More
Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban
The variant is running amok in France.Read More
China locks down millions at home – after finding 3 asymptomatic cases of Covid
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'We must never go to war using nuclear weapons'
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron
The Omicron surge in the United States is setting global records.Read More
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013
Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent.Read More
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White
The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home.Read More
Container with lunar soil from 1972 Apollo mission to be opened 50 years later
John Maytham speaks to astronomer and author, Professor David Block.Read More