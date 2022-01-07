Russia sends 'peacekeeping' troops to help crush Kazakhstan protests





Russia is sending troops to help crush an uprising in Kazakhstan over fuel prices.

Kazak President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev claims to have called for military intervention.

Russian soldiers. © andreykr/123rf.com

John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

The death toll has reached 40… It’s been several days of anti-government protests… Russian forces have gone in… Russia has a vested interest… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent