NPO needs help realising dream to build resource centre for Ocean View youth
- NPO Children Aloud has been helping to provide a better life for the young people of Ocean View since 2012
- Its dream for 2022 is to build a community youth resource centre and it needs funding
---
Non-profit organisation Children Aloud has been helping to provide a better life for the young people of Ocean View since 2012.
The community was established in 1968 as a home for coloured people forcibly removed from "white areas" in False Bay.
RELATED: Ocean View community fear for its safety
The NPO aims to enable youngsters to bring about change in their lives "through daily positive re-enforcement and building of resilience and decreasing risk taking behaviour".
Pippa Hudson chats to Children Aloud Director Renee Smith, who herself grew up in Ocean View.
Back in 1968 coloured people were forcibly removed from Simon's Town, Noordhoek and Glencairn to this little community called Ocean View.Renee Smith, Director - Children Aloud
Growing up, there was very little opportunity for us, and still today for the youth. Trauma is a reality in this area.Renee Smith, Director - Children Aloud
Smith recalls how she realised as a teenager that there was nothing for the youth to do in Ocean View but sit around on street corners.
At the age of 16 she she started a youth group, with the help of the Catholic Church.
While the Children Aloud Director has now moved away, she is still dedicated to helping the community's youngsters.
We decided to go and give back to this community to create opportunities for them and to educate them because the more they know, the better choices they can make.Renee Smith, Director - Children Aloud
Now celebrating its tenth year, Children Aloud wants to realise the dream of building a community youth resource centre in 2022.
The NPO already has the land, it now needs funding to start construction.
The plans are being drawn up... Our goal was at the end of 2021 to have R900,000 and we have a massive shortfall. We only have R250,000 at the moment...Renee Smith, Director - Children Aloud
Plans for the centre include providing computer workstations and karate classes for the youth, a reading corner for toddlers and also services for the elderly.
Find out more about Children Aloud's plans and how you can help on their website.
