Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law





- The changes contained in the Basic Education Law Amendments Bill will undo years of advances in home education says Cape Home Educators chair Anelle Burger

- The BELA Bill was referred to the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education in December 2021

- Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who assisted Cape Home Educators in their consultations with government

The Basic Education Law Amendments Bill is set to make changes that will undo years of advances in home education, writes Cape Home Educators chair Anelle Burger in an article published by Daily Maverick.

Home educators across the country have raised serious concerns about the BELA Bill, which was referred to the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education in December 2021.

Burger says it's clear from the latest draft, that Minister Angie Motshekga and her department have ignored six years’ worth of consultations with the home education community.

Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who assisted Cape Home Educators (CHE) in their consultations with government.

Cordeiro says the main 'in principle' concern is that the Provincial Education Department will be making the decision about whether a parent can home educate their child.

According to CHE's research, this is a major concern for 95% of home educators in the Western Cape he says.

Then there's a whole raft of practical concerns that essentially the Education Departments don't have the resources to implement the new Bill... also the conditions under which you are registered... Christopher Cordeiro, Home education consultant

... freedom to choose a curriculum or an approach, how learners will be assessed and so on. Christopher Cordeiro, Home education consultant

The Covid-19 lockdown forced many parents into home schooling.

Would those that are sticking with it object to being subjected to a thorough home visit from Education Department officials?

Cordeiro describes this proposal in the Bill as a gross violation of the right to privacy.

The other problems is that nobody really understands what the Department is trying to achieve with these visits, and if they are trying to get further information, why that can't that be provided in a different manner. Christopher Cordeiro, Home education consultant

I think particularly in the Western Cape there's an openness from the Education Department exactly because of the difficulty of getting learners into schools... but of course this is national legislation that is going to tie the hands of every province. Christopher Cordeiro, Home education consultant

In many ways this Bill is like a steam train, steaming ahead without any consideration to how things have changed in the time since it was initiated. This Bill has been under discussion since 2013 - it's now only going to the Portfolio Committee in 2022 and the education landscape has changed completely in ten years. Christopher Cordeiro, Home education consultant

The Department has said concerns should be taken to the Portfolio Committee, and Cordeiro urges local home educators to do just that.

Find the contact details for Cape Home Educators on their website.

