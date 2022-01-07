'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence'





- The state is not driving digital transformation with a sense of urgency says tech journo James Francis

- He acknowledges that there are pockets of excellence, but as you get closer to the municipal level the picture becomes dim

Tech journo James Francis feels strongly that the state is not driving digital transformation with a sense of urgency, and we all suffer as a result.

Today we live in a world of electricity, not steam - that we can call electric transformation. James Francis, Tech journalist

Digital transformation started about 40 years ago... It's exactly the same thing that's happening here. As we're adopting more digital technologies into our environment, it means we can't do things like we used to do them. James Francis, Tech journalist

The crux is how we are bringing digital technologies into the world and then changing the world to take advantage of them and it's an ongoing process. James Francis, Tech journalist

On a personal level, think of how you no longer hail a cab, you use Uber says Francis.

He also uses the example of the Department of Home Affairs - believe it or not, HA was much worse fifteen years ago than it is now.

If you take that concept forward we are talking about not standing in queues, we're talking about easy access to information... It's quality of life for anybody needing administrative help from the state. James Francis, Tech journalist

Francis asserts that the state is not transforming digitally quickly enough, although it has long held an ambition to transform.

"The National Development Plan emphasizes technology... Sars, the CSIR, the work done around Covid... even think of President Cyril Ramaphosa's focus on 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution)."

However, these are just pockets of transformation he says.

If you look at the big picture, it's not happening fast enough... And as you get closer to your municipal levels this picture gets dimmer and dimmer. James Francis, Tech journalist

The people I spoke to anonymously are really worried about the lack of momentum and the lack of widespread implementation in the state... so there are lots of good examples out there but we need a wholesale shift to happen. James Francis, Tech journalist

In order to transform you need leadership support, he emphasizes.

"The technology is easy... The problem is you need to look at how you re-invent roles, processes, your business models... You need leaders from the top who support this."