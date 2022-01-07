Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world





- 19-year-old Zara Rutherford is just six days shy of becoming the youngest woman to fly solo around the world

- The Rutherford family has strong ties with Cape Town, proud dad Sam Rutherford tells CapeTalk

Image: Screengrab from video posted by aviator Zara Rutherford on Facebook @FlyZolo

19-year-old Zara Rutherford is set to become the youngest woman ever to fly solo around the world.

Zara arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday, with six days to go to complete her world first.

She left Belgium in August last year, heading west.

The daring teen stopped in the UK, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the US and South America, before travelling to Asia and beyond.

@flyzolo This is what I’m thinking abt on my flights. Go check out my insta for a video of camels ♬ original sound - Zara Rutherford

Dad Sam Rutherford says he is very, VERY proud of his daughter and less worried than before.

The crossing of the North Atlantic and the crossing particularly of the Bering Strait into Russia from Alaska were probably two moments that both she, I and the rest of the family... will not forget in a hurry! Sam Rutherford, Father of Zara Rutherford

The long, cold, over-water legs are a long way behind her and we have a week to go... Things are looking good apart from the European weather... Sam Rutherford, Father of Zara Rutherford

Zara was born into a family of aviators and her father says the round-the-world idea was entirely her own.

Clearly, we as parents have our share of blame - we're both pilots and Zara's been in small planes literally since she was just a few months old. Sam Rutherford, Father of Zara Rutherford

We're certainly to blame for the planting of a seed... but the idea to fly solo around the world is entirely hers! Sam Rutherford, Father of Zara Rutherford

The Rutherford family has strong ties with Cape Town and visits regularly.

My mum was born in Cape Town and I still have a million cousins around Hout Bay... Zara's been to Cape Town many times over the years. Sam Rutherford, Father of Zara Rutherford

Rutherford says his daughter has a strong support team helping move her small aircraft around the world and spread her message which encourages young women into aviation and also and science and technology,

She's been able to dig deep when she's needed to... That in itself is an enormous achievement. Sam Rutherford, Father of Zara Rutherford

I think there was a fair degree of ignorance as well before setting off... We used one word to describe how it would be, which was 'relentless'. I think she's now realised what we actually meant by that. Sam Rutherford, Father of Zara Rutherford

Use Zara's hashtag #FlyZolo to follow her journey on social media.