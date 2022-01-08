Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

5 key priniciples that will help you set effective fitness goals for 2022

8 January 2022 8:44 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Health
fitness
fitness goals

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to media personality and fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen.
  • The New Year is a great way to reset your fitness goals and lifestyle habits
  • Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares tips on how to achieve your fitness goals this year
Image: © Sorapop Udomsri/ 123rf.com

If you're looking to get active in 2022, fitness enthusiast and Kfm Mornings host Liezel van der Westhuizen has some advice for you.

Regardless of how big or small your fitness goals are, she says that the tips are the same.

RELATED: 6 ways to get active in Cape Town without hitting the gym or hiking the mountain

Whether it's a 1km walk or a 2km run, it doesn't matter, it's your journey and it needs to be celebrated.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, Media personality and fitness enthusiast

- Achieving your goals won't happen overnight

In order to achieve your fitness goals, you must be patient and mindful that results will not be instantaneous.

Everyone thinks that within a week, they're going to be running a marathon and because you're seeing instant gratification and Instagram fitness influencers telling you that you can... When it comes to setting realistic goals that know that it is going to take time.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, Media personality and fitness enthusiast

- Be realistic about your goals

Not everyone can complete an Ironman Triathlon. Don't put unrealistic pressure on yourself.

It can be something really small, like doing your first 5km walk or your first 5km parkrun. Be realistic with the time that it is going to take.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, Media personality and fitness enthusiast

RELATED: 5 simple steps to kickstart that summer workout plan

- Everyone's journey is different

Do not try and compare your fitness journey to others. Focus on yourself.

Everyone's goals are different, don't compare yourself... When you do your first walk or your first 1km, celebrate that and whether it takes you an hour or 5 minutes to do it, just celebrate the fact that you did manage to do it.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, Media personality and fitness enthusiast

- Your mentality matters

Work on your mind and your body. If you want to reach your fitness goals, you have to get your mindset right.

It's that mental mind game that takes the toll, it's not the fitness and going through the 5km.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, Media personality and fitness enthusiast

- Set small but specific fitness goals - and celebrate every accomplishment

Be very specific about what you want to achieve and make mini-goals that will help you get there. More importantly, celebrate every small achievement!

Be very specific... Set small goals that ultimately help you reach that bigger goal. Set small mini-goals for example to exercise one day a week or run 1km three times a week. The more mini-goals you set, the more motivated you become because it's so small and achievable. Celebrate them! Because you've achieved something that you set out to do.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, Media personality and fitness enthusiast



