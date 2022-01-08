Local company turns pet remains into garden compost





The burial of animal remains in urban and sub-urban areas is not allowed in the Western Cape

A local company offers an eco-friendly pet burial service by turning pet remains into compost

EarthPet founder Dr. Deon de Beer says most pet remains are usually taken to landfills or cremated

Image copyright: pingpao/123rf.com

The burial of animals in your garden is prohibited in the Western Cape but a local company has an eco-friendly solution to this.

EarthPet turns your pet remains into compost, from hamsters to horses.

The company uses containers known as 'bio-chambers' to turn animal remains into organic waste matter, says EarthPet founder Dr. Deon de Beer.

The remains are placed into a bio-chamber on a bed of wood shavings and undergo a natural composting process.

Dr de Beer, who's a retired veterinarian, says the bio-burial is the most eco-friendly option currently available for pet owners.

The biggest percentage of the [pet carcasses] end up in landfills. They get taken to municipality landfills. The other big percentage gets cremated. Dr Deon de Beer, Founder - EarthPet