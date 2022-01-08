Local company turns pet remains into garden compost

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence' Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation. 7 January 2022 6:23 PM
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill. 7 January 2022 5:12 PM
NPO needs help realising dream to build resource centre for Ocean View youth Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Smith, Director of non-profit organisation Children Aloud. 7 January 2022 3:39 PM
View all Local
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles' John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg. 7 January 2022 11:48 AM
Western Cape passes fourth wave peak with fewer Covid-19 deaths than last wave Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province has now passed the peak of the fourth wave, with absolute deaths remaining low. 7 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
View all Politics
Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information. 7 January 2022 1:02 PM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
View all Business
Local company turns pet remains into garden compost CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Dr. Deon de Beer, a retired veterinarian and founder of EarthPet. 8 January 2022 10:26 AM
5 key priniciples that will help you set effective fitness goals for 2022 Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to media personality and fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen. 8 January 2022 8:44 AM
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford. 7 January 2022 7:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey. 8 January 2022 11:52 AM
'Silence is the loudest scream' - Cape Philharmonic Orchestra drops silent album CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the CEO and artistic director of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Louis Heyneman. 7 January 2022 12:02 PM
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness. 4 January 2022 11:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford. 7 January 2022 7:12 PM
Russia sends 'peacekeeping' troops to help crush Kazakhstan protests John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 January 2022 2:42 PM
Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan. 7 January 2022 1:59 PM
View all World
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
View all Africa
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles' John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg. 7 January 2022 11:48 AM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Local company turns pet remains into garden compost

8 January 2022 10:26 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Animal
compost
pet remains
EarthPet
Dr. Deon de Beer

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Dr. Deon de Beer, a retired veterinarian and founder of EarthPet.
  • The burial of animal remains in urban and sub-urban areas is not allowed in the Western Cape
  • A local company offers an eco-friendly pet burial service by turning pet remains into compost
  • EarthPet founder Dr. Deon de Beer says most pet remains are usually taken to landfills or cremated
Image copyright: pingpao/123rf.com

The burial of animals in your garden is prohibited in the Western Cape but a local company has an eco-friendly solution to this.

EarthPet turns your pet remains into compost, from hamsters to horses.

The company uses containers known as 'bio-chambers' to turn animal remains into organic waste matter, says EarthPet founder Dr. Deon de Beer.

The remains are placed into a bio-chamber on a bed of wood shavings and undergo a natural composting process.

Dr de Beer, who's a retired veterinarian, says the bio-burial is the most eco-friendly option currently available for pet owners.

The biggest percentage of the [pet carcasses] end up in landfills. They get taken to municipality landfills. The other big percentage gets cremated.

Dr Deon de Beer, Founder - EarthPet

To bury an animal in your garden in the Western Cape is illegal... it's definitely illegal to bury any pet in your garden, whether it's as small as a budgie or a big dog.

Dr Deon de Beer, Founder - EarthPet



8 January 2022 10:26 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Animal
compost
pet remains
EarthPet
Dr. Deon de Beer

More from Lifestyle

5 key priniciples that will help you set effective fitness goals for 2022

8 January 2022 8:44 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to media personality and fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world

7 January 2022 7:12 PM

Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law

7 January 2022 5:12 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips

7 January 2022 1:02 PM

Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022

7 January 2022 10:52 AM

Africa Melane interviews motoring journalist Jacob Moshokoa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana

6 January 2022 8:20 PM

Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client

6 January 2022 8:01 PM

Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban

6 January 2022 12:53 PM

The variant is running amok in France.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it

6 January 2022 11:44 AM

Africa Melane interviews Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Why you should include Rooibos in your first-aid kit

5 January 2022 1:53 PM

Africa Melane interviews Adele du Toit of the SA Rooibos Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

State of the Nation Address to be held at City Hall following Parly fire

Local

Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022

Local Lifestyle

Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Tennis star Novak Djokovic held for eight hours on arrival in Australia

8 January 2022 10:52 AM

Expert team concludes preliminary assessment of fire damage in Parliament

8 January 2022 10:28 AM

Date of EFF's Siyabonga Rally not chosen ‘to imitate the ANC’

8 January 2022 9:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA