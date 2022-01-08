Local company turns pet remains into garden compost
- The burial of animal remains in urban and sub-urban areas is not allowed in the Western Cape
- A local company offers an eco-friendly pet burial service by turning pet remains into compost
- EarthPet founder Dr. Deon de Beer says most pet remains are usually taken to landfills or cremated
The burial of animals in your garden is prohibited in the Western Cape but a local company has an eco-friendly solution to this.
EarthPet turns your pet remains into compost, from hamsters to horses.
The company uses containers known as 'bio-chambers' to turn animal remains into organic waste matter, says EarthPet founder Dr. Deon de Beer.
The remains are placed into a bio-chamber on a bed of wood shavings and undergo a natural composting process.
Dr de Beer, who's a retired veterinarian, says the bio-burial is the most eco-friendly option currently available for pet owners.
The biggest percentage of the [pet carcasses] end up in landfills. They get taken to municipality landfills. The other big percentage gets cremated.Dr Deon de Beer, Founder - EarthPet
To bury an animal in your garden in the Western Cape is illegal... it's definitely illegal to bury any pet in your garden, whether it's as small as a budgie or a big dog.Dr Deon de Beer, Founder - EarthPet
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_128808733_child-hand-holding-the-soil-in-the-heart-shape-prepare-for-plant-the-tree.html?vti=n82m9cv6p2y9bqt1jf-1-35
More from Lifestyle
5 key priniciples that will help you set effective fitness goals for 2022
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to media personality and fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world
Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford.Read More
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law
Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill.Read More
Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips
Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information.Read More
Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022
Africa Melane interviews motoring journalist Jacob Moshokoa.Read More
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban
The variant is running amok in France.Read More
Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it
Africa Melane interviews Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe.Read More