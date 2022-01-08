Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook

8 January 2022 11:52 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Chef
MasterChef SA
cookbook
Siphokazi Mdlankomo

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey.
  • Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo has a new cookbook out titled 'Hearty Home Food with Sipho'
  • The cookbook author opens up about her journey from domestic worker to culinary fame

Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo says her culinary career has not been an easy journey.

The former MasterChef SA contestant recently released her second cookbook titled 'Hearty Home Food with Sipho', a follow-up to her first called ‘My Little Black Recipe Book’.

Mdlankomo cooked her way into the nation's hearts as the runner-up on MasterChef SA in 2014.

Before TV stardom, she worked as a domestic worker in Cape Town for many years.

Mdlankomo grew up in Tsolo, a small village outside of Mthatha in the Eastern Cape where was raised by a single mother with the help of her grandmother.

During her childhood years, eating meat was a luxury for the reality TV star. Her family survived on her grandmother's vegetable garden and cooked food on open flames because there was no electricity.

She would watch her grandmother make hearty, simple meals such as pap, samp and beans, and imifino.

Mdlankomo says she later learned more about food, fresh herbs, and flavours when she moved to Cape Town in her 20s and started working as a domestic worker.

One of the families she worked for, the Andreasens, helped develop her cooking skills and encouraged her to enter cooking competitions.

Mdlankomo says her latest cookbook caters to everybody, from affordable meals to vegetarian recipes.

The book is published by Human and Rousseau and it’s available at all major bookstores at R375 a copy.

I love cooking.

Siphokazi Mdlankomo

I thought I would have everything after the show, not knowing that after the show you are on your own. You have to do your own thing. You have to look for jobs. Nobody's going to look for jobs for you. You have to go out there.

Siphokazi Mdlankomo

My grandmother would go to the garden and pick some fresh corn and make some cornbread. It was so delicious. My mother would make scones from the two-legged pot on an open fire, because back then there was no electricity - we didn't even have a stove.

Siphokazi Mdlankomo

Growing up in the rural areas was hard... there was absolutely nothing back then, I remember we would eat meat maybe once a month.

Siphokazi Mdlankomo



