Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Various input costs behind pricing of Cape Town tourist hotspots: Enver Duminy

9 January 2022 11:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cape Town
Cape Town Tourism
Travel
Enver Duminy
tourism sector

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy.
  • With the summer festive season in full swing, locals are looking to enjoy Cape Town's top attractions
  • However, some continue to complain that the city's attractions are not affordable for residents
  • Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy says local service providers have various costs to factor in
Copyright: pulpitis / 123rf

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy says there are various input costs that influence the pricing of top attractions and activities in the Mother City.

Duminy says service providers have to factor in a number of costs in order to offer world-class experiences to both domestic and international tourists.

Some residents continue to bemoan how top attractions aren't affordable for locals.

RELATED: To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction

The CEO says it's important for the industry's service providers to be able to find a balance between sustaining jobs and attracting patrons.

He claims there has been ongoing engagement within the sector to ensure that affordability is a key driver for domestic tourism.

As Cape Town tourism, we understand the pressures that the locals are under with job losses, cuts in salaries, e.t.c. but the tourism industry itself has similar impacts. What we're trying to do is make sure that we can sustain those jobs as best as possible. So it is a fine balance.

Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

It's a difficult one because it's all about supply and demand and of course the costs of making sure that these experiences are world-class and making sure that we pay people reasonable salaries within the industry.

Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

So, there are a lot of input costs that go into, for example, putting together a walking tour... It's about the cost of infrastructure, safety, making sure that the tour guides get paid a decent salary.

Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

I think when you start adding all these things up, the increase in fuel, and all the other costs... those things start determining the cost and the price that you want to charge.

Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

I think it's just trying to find a balance between all of it. I'm not saying that we are trying to rip people off, by no means. Because the thin thing is, if we're going to start charging exorbitant fees or prices, less tourists will come and not only international but domestically as well.

Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism



