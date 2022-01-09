Questions over Parliament's insurance coverage spark fears of rebuild corruption
- Was Parliament insured against fire? News reports have sparked fears that taxpayers may have to foot the bill for the devastating blaze
- A fire broke out at Parliament last week causing extensive damage to parts of the property
- Journo and columnist Ismail Lagardien says the cost of fire damage is unclear at this stage
- Lagardien unpacks this week's top headlines for the Sunday Paper Review on Weekend Breakfast
Recent news reports suggest that there may be an issue with Parliament's insurance coverage following last week's fire.
The Sunday Times claims that taxpayers will have to pay for Parliament's reconstruction because the precinct was not insured.
The Department of Public Works' acting director-general Imtiaz Fazel reportedly confirmed this to the publication.
Meanwhile, the City Press reports that the government's apparent negligence in failing to prevent the fire could mean that any potential insurance claims arising from the blaze will be rejected.
Veteran journalist and columnist Ismail Lagardien says it's unclear how much taxpayer money could be spent if Parliament's insurance coverage falls through.
Lagardien fears that the appointment of contractors for Parliament's restoration could be tainted by cronyism and corruption.
"They're not going to go for the best contractor for the rebuild, they're going to go for the one they choose based on affiliation and so forth, that's the problem", he tells CapeTalk.
The story is that Parliament wasn't insured against fire.Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist
I loathe to speculate just because the newspapers said it would cost R1 billion, we just don't know at this stageIsmail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist
Source : Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence'
Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation.Read More
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law
Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill.Read More
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles'
John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Western Cape passes fourth wave peak with fewer Covid-19 deaths than last wave
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province has now passed the peak of the fourth wave, with absolute deaths remaining low.Read More
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'
Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report.Read More
ConCourt hammer attack: Justice Dept condemns undermining of key SA institutions
Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to Justice Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri and Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.Read More
There is no corruption against my name - Mzwanele Manyi (Jacob Zuma Foundation)
Ismail Lagardien interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.Read More
We fool ourselves thinking state capture is thing of the past - Athol Williams
Ray White interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams (former Bain senior partner) about the Zondo Commission report.Read More
Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes'
Ray White interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former South African Revenue Service executive and author of Sars exposé Rogue.Read More