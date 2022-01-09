Questions over Parliament's insurance coverage spark fears of rebuild corruption





Was Parliament insured against fire? News reports have sparked fears that taxpayers may have to foot the bill for the devastating blaze

A fire broke out at Parliament last week causing extensive damage to parts of the property

Journo and columnist Ismail Lagardien says the cost of fire damage is unclear at this stage

Lagardien unpacks this week's top headlines for the Sunday Paper Review on Weekend Breakfast

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at Parliament on 2 January 2022. Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News

Recent news reports suggest that there may be an issue with Parliament's insurance coverage following last week's fire.

The Sunday Times claims that taxpayers will have to pay for Parliament's reconstruction because the precinct was not insured.

The Department of Public Works' acting director-general Imtiaz Fazel reportedly confirmed this to the publication.

Meanwhile, the City Press reports that the government's apparent negligence in failing to prevent the fire could mean that any potential insurance claims arising from the blaze will be rejected.

Veteran journalist and columnist Ismail Lagardien says it's unclear how much taxpayer money could be spent if Parliament's insurance coverage falls through.

Lagardien fears that the appointment of contractors for Parliament's restoration could be tainted by cronyism and corruption.

"They're not going to go for the best contractor for the rebuild, they're going to go for the one they choose based on affiliation and so forth, that's the problem", he tells CapeTalk.

The story is that Parliament wasn't insured against fire. Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist