Latest Local
Military lends helping hand as hospitals in London face Omicron-fueled shortages CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 January 2022 1:06 PM
'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence' Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation. 7 January 2022 6:23 PM
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill. 7 January 2022 5:12 PM
View all Local
Questions over Parliament's insurance coverage spark fears of rebuild corruption Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stori... 9 January 2022 9:38 AM
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles' John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg. 7 January 2022 11:48 AM
Western Cape passes fourth wave peak with fewer Covid-19 deaths than last wave Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province has now passed the peak of the fourth wave, with absolute deaths remaining low. 7 January 2022 9:58 AM
View all Politics
Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information. 7 January 2022 1:02 PM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
View all Business
Various input costs behind pricing of Cape Town tourist hotspots: Enver Duminy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy. 9 January 2022 11:48 AM
Local company turns pet remains into garden compost CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Dr. Deon de Beer, a retired veterinarian and founder of EarthPet. 8 January 2022 10:26 AM
5 key priniciples that will help you set effective fitness goals for 2022 Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to media personality and fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen. 8 January 2022 8:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey. 8 January 2022 11:52 AM
'Silence is the loudest scream' - Cape Philharmonic Orchestra drops silent album CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the CEO and artistic director of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Louis Heyneman. 7 January 2022 12:02 PM
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness. 4 January 2022 11:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford. 7 January 2022 7:12 PM
Russia sends 'peacekeeping' troops to help crush Kazakhstan protests John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 January 2022 2:42 PM
Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan. 7 January 2022 1:59 PM
View all World
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
View all Africa
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it Africa Melane interviews Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe. 6 January 2022 11:44 AM
Parliament fire: 'Cops have the wrong suspect – I will put my life on the line' John Maytham interviews Venetia Orgill, who weekly feeds the City's homeless and knows the suspect. 6 January 2022 10:27 AM
View all Opinion
Military lends helping hand as hospitals in London face Omicron-fueled shortages

9 January 2022 1:06 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
UK
Gavin Grey
Omicron
London hospitals

CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.
  • The UK military has stepped in to help strained London hospitals amid the surge in Omicron infections
  • Hospitals in London have been hit hard by staff absences due to the Omicron variant
  • UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on a range of stories from Britain and other parts of Europe
Image copyright: william87/123rf.com

Military personnel have been drafted in to help plug the gap amid staff shortages at hospitals in London.

A number of National Health Service (NHS) staff have either fallen ill or self-isolating amid the spike in Omicron Covid-19 cases.

RELATED: UK govt reintroduces pre-departure Covid-19 tests for travellers

More than 11,000 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised in England, according to UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

There's little hope to cling onto at the moment, other than the fact that we are starting to see week-on-week case numbers beginning to settle a bit but the case numbers are still very high... with Omicron absolutely sweeping through.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

In London, which was the epicentre for the Omicron outbreak, we are actually noticing numbers sort of level off and fall. So we are hoping to follow that South African pattern where Omicron is more spreadable... but equally doesn't appear to be as dangerous.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Case numbers in hospital have gone up... The army doctors and army assistance have been drafted into some areas where so many staff are either sick or off with Covid-19 and therefore can't work for fear of spreading it.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent



More from Local

'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence'

7 January 2022 6:23 PM

Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation.

Read More arrow_forward

Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law

7 January 2022 5:12 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill.

Read More arrow_forward

NPO needs help realising dream to build resource centre for Ocean View youth

7 January 2022 3:39 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Smith, Director of non-profit organisation Children Aloud.

Read More arrow_forward

State of the Nation Address to be held at City Hall following Parly fire

7 January 2022 2:40 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall on 10 February 2022.

Read More arrow_forward

NSFAS extends deadline for financial aid applications by two weeks

7 January 2022 1:45 PM

Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo.

Read More arrow_forward

Parents urged to prepare for back-to-school in light of staggered return dates

7 January 2022 1:22 PM

Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles'

7 January 2022 11:48 AM

John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg.

Read More arrow_forward

Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022

7 January 2022 10:52 AM

Africa Melane interviews motoring journalist Jacob Moshokoa.

Read More arrow_forward

Robben Island jailer hits back after Mandela prison cell key pulled from auction

7 January 2022 8:32 AM

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Andrew Russell, Christo Brand's business manager.

Read More arrow_forward

How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana

6 January 2022 8:20 PM

Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.

Read More arrow_forward

