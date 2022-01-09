Military lends helping hand as hospitals in London face Omicron-fueled shortages





The UK military has stepped in to help strained London hospitals amid the surge in Omicron infections

Hospitals in London have been hit hard by staff absences due to the Omicron variant

UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on a range of stories from Britain and other parts of Europe

Image copyright: william87/123rf.com

Military personnel have been drafted in to help plug the gap amid staff shortages at hospitals in London.

A number of National Health Service (NHS) staff have either fallen ill or self-isolating amid the spike in Omicron Covid-19 cases.

More than 11,000 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised in England, according to UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

There's little hope to cling onto at the moment, other than the fact that we are starting to see week-on-week case numbers beginning to settle a bit but the case numbers are still very high... with Omicron absolutely sweeping through. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

In London, which was the epicentre for the Omicron outbreak, we are actually noticing numbers sort of level off and fall. So we are hoping to follow that South African pattern where Omicron is more spreadable... but equally doesn't appear to be as dangerous. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent