Military lends helping hand as hospitals in London face Omicron-fueled shortages
- The UK military has stepped in to help strained London hospitals amid the surge in Omicron infections
- Hospitals in London have been hit hard by staff absences due to the Omicron variant
- UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on a range of stories from Britain and other parts of Europe
Military personnel have been drafted in to help plug the gap amid staff shortages at hospitals in London.
A number of National Health Service (NHS) staff have either fallen ill or self-isolating amid the spike in Omicron Covid-19 cases.
More than 11,000 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised in England, according to UK correspondent Gavin Grey.
There's little hope to cling onto at the moment, other than the fact that we are starting to see week-on-week case numbers beginning to settle a bit but the case numbers are still very high... with Omicron absolutely sweeping through.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
In London, which was the epicentre for the Omicron outbreak, we are actually noticing numbers sort of level off and fall. So we are hoping to follow that South African pattern where Omicron is more spreadable... but equally doesn't appear to be as dangerous.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
Case numbers in hospital have gone up... The army doctors and army assistance have been drafted into some areas where so many staff are either sick or off with Covid-19 and therefore can't work for fear of spreading it.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
