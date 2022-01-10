WATCH: Starfish returned to the deep sea after washing ashore on Fish Hoek beach





The Cape of Good Hope SPCA saved the day after hundreds of starfish washed up on Fish Hoek beach last week

The animal welfare group's chief inspector Jaco Pieterse says several volunteers helped with the rescue operation

Image screengrab: Cape of Good Hope SPCA/Facebook

Over 500 beached starfish have been returned to the ocean after they washed ashore along Clovelly beach near Fish Hoek last week.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA led a rescue operation on Wednesday to help save the stranded star-shaped creatures.

Volunteers, conservationists, and people who are passionate about the ocean and marine life joined the rescue efforts.

The beached starfish were collected and sorted on the beach and placed in containers filled with water.

They were then transported by boat off Simon's Town harbour and released back into the deep ocean.

The SPCA's chief inspector Jaco Pieterse says stranded starfish don't have much chance of survival if they are thrown back into the shallow waters.

"They're not strong enough to be able to swim back into the ocean if you just put them back into the wave area", Pieterse tells CapeTalk.

Hundreds of starfish previously washed ashore on Fish Hoek beach back in October 2020.

It's believed that the sea stars wash up due to a number of factors including natural breeding behaviour, increases in water temperature, and the 'red tide' phenomenon.

We collected over 500 starfish on the Clovelly and Fishhoek beaches. We placed them into containers and we got members of the public involved. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

As a collective team effort, we picked up all of these starfish... we got a boat to take us back into the ocean and we released them safely back into the ocean. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

It's best to go deep into the ocean, past the waves with calm water, and then release them back then they drop in the ocean and continue with their lives. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA