Meeting minutes show ANC’s deployment committee discusses Chapter 9 appointments





Daily Maverick journalist Rebecca Davis says the ANC has been trying to function as the HR boss for top positions at state institutions

ANC flag. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

Recently released minutes from the ANC’s deployment committee meetings show how the ruling party has been seemingly attempting to undermine the independence of Chapter 9 institutions in recent years.

Daily Maverick journalist Rebecca Davis says the minutes show the ANC’s deployment committee discussing candidates for bodies like the South African Human Rights Commission and the Commission for Gender Equality,

Davis says these institutions are supposed to be independent bodies, void of state interference.

These are explicitly independent boards, they are set up in order to promote and protect democracy. And for that reason, there is no legal sense that the ANC should be involved in who is on those boards at all. In fact, it's illegal. Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick

Minutes from the ANC’s deployment committee meetings between 2018 and 2020 have been made public by the State Capture Commission following legal action by the DA.

Overall, the minutes show that the ruling party has deliberated over judicial appointments and top positions at state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

"From one perspective, the ANC is definitely trying to get certain candidates in but it's not totally clear that they are only getting their own candidates in", Davis tells CapeTalk.

She adds that some of the minutes do suggest that the deployment committee considers experience, qualifications, gender, and race criteria.

I think the problem is, first of all, the fact that the ANC seems to be so bent on controlling every appointment and that is not just things that technically fall within their ambit. Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick

I think the real question is to what degree has the deployment committee succeeded in appointing cadres who are ill-suited to the positions and to what degree has the deployment committee succeeded. Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick

What the first batch shows us is the ANC's determination to serve as sort of the HR for the entire Republic of South Africa or at least the top state positions that are available countrywide. Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick

Is this sinister? Well, obviously, from one perspective, yes. And the DA argues very much so. However, it is not necessarily the case that the ANC is hellbent at shoving in their particular cadres into positions without any reference to experience or skills etc. Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick

They are shown discussing candidates for the boards of state-owned enterprises etc. but also discussing whether these candidates meet a number of other criteria, one is experience in the field and another is various elements of identity such as gender, race and also geographical and age considerations. Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick