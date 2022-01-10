'Locals have carried us through' WC having 'fantastic' tourist season - Fedhasa





- Fedhasa members say there has been a significant drop in visitors from the UK this tourist season

- The association is predicting an influx of foreign visitors to the province

South Africans are continuing to carry businesses in the Western Cape through the tourist season according to local body Fedhasa.

The national trade association for the hospitality industry says it's domestic tourists who've buoyed up the industry since the Covid-19 pandemic saw a massive drop in international visitors to the province.

Fedhasa's Lee-Anne Singer says that, in terms of volume, it has been a 'fantastic' season so far, but admits that in terms of revenue, it hasn't been as profitable as the years pre-Covid.

We could all see restaurants full, queues to tourists attractions...but of course, international currencies go further than local currencies. Lee-Anne Singer, Western Cape board member - Fedhasa

Singer says local businesses were able to pick themselves up quickly following the country's return to the UK 'red list' ban, and says she believes the international tourists will return in their pre-Covid numbers soon.

From our Cape Town Tourism members, everybody has said that they are very grateful for the business that they have had. Lee-Anne Singer, Western Cape board member - Fedhasa

Singer says this season, Fedhasa members have noted significantly fewer visitors from the United Kingdom, but an increase in tourists from the Netherlands.

Overall, as for the last 24 months, it has been our locals who have carried us through. Lee-Anne Singer, Western Cape board member - Fedhasa

