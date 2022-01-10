Renting a property worth R1.5M or less? It could be cheaper for you to buy





- Is there still time to capitalize on record low interest rates to get onto the property ladder or invest in a second home?

- Better Bond CEO Carl Coetzee says while rates are still low, we're at the bottom of the rate cycle, meaning increases are inevitable

Despite the 25 points increase in the repo rate by the South African Reserve Bank in November, interest rates remain extremely low, but how long for?

CapeTalk's John Maytham asks Better Bond CEO Carl Coetzee if there is still time to take advantage of the low rates to either get onto the property ladder or get hold of an investment property?

Coetzee says prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africans were taking advantage of record-low interest rates, but being at the bottom of the interest rate cycle means rates will inevitably start to go up.

I think it will be a gradual increase, but we do expect that to happen. Carl Coetzee, CEO - Better Bond

What that means is consumers will pay more for their existing properties says Coetzee.

Consumers need to look out for that and budget accordingly. Carl Coetzee, CEO - Better Bond

Based on a twenty-year loan, South Africans paying off a R1 million bond will have seen their payments increase from November by approximately R150 per month.

Remember, it's still much lower than it was pre-pandemic. With a prime lending rate at 7.25, even if this goes up to 8% it's still a good time to invest. Carl Coetzee, CEO - Better Bond

Coetzee says in certain property brackets, it

In the lower that R1.5M bracket...your repayments on that interest rate would generally be lower than what the rental would be. Carl Coetzee, CEO - Better Bond

We generally see loans at the prime minus one or two or three percent. Carl Coetzee, CEO - Better Bond

