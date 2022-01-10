His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier





- Local film producer Anant Singh shares memories of his decades' long friendship with the late Oscar winner

- Many of Poitier's films were banned by the apartheid government

South African film producer Anant Singh has added his voice to those paying tribute to actor Sidney Poiter who died last week at the age of 94.

Poitier, who passed away on Thursday, made history in 1964 when he became the first black man to win a best actor Oscar for his role in Lilies of the Field,

Throughout the course of his career the actor, who was born in the Bahamas and moved to New York aged 16, starred in over 50 films including Guess Who's Coming to Dinner and The Wilby Conspiracy.

He also starred as Reverend Msimangu in the 1951 British adaptation of Alan Paton's novel, Cry, The Beloved Country.

Singh says Poitier was a 'special person' and recalls 'cold calling' the star following the release of his first anti-apartheid film in 1985.

I said I need help in Hollywood and he said 'come whenever you're here', and invited me to his house for lunch...since '85 we've had a great relationship. Anant Singh, Film producer (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Sarafina!, Cry, The Beloved Country)

Three years ago, I went to LA and once again we had lunch together...and he drove me to lunch, he must have been 92 at the time. Anant Singh, Film producer (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Sarafina!, Cry, The Beloved Country)

He was a huge inspiration to me...growing up under apartheid, most of his films were banned in South Africa...his work lived through those films. Anant Singh, Film producer (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Sarafina!, Cry, The Beloved Country)

He battled to become who he became. Anant Singh, Film producer (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Sarafina!, Cry, The Beloved Country)

(1/3) “A tiny bit of myself is lost when my friends are gone,” Sidney Poitier wrote in his book LIFE BEYOND MEASURE. My dear Sidney, an enormous part of my soul weeps at your passing. In your ninety-four years on this planet, you left an indelible mark with your extraordinary… pic.twitter.com/VzVR6FOLWM — Halle Berry (@halleberry) January 7, 2022

1/6 I couldn’t even begin this morning…Losing my dearest of brothers, Sidney Poitier, is like losing a piece of myself. We were joined at the hip from our times scraping to get by, coming up in New York in the 50’s, to achieving all of our dreams & working together in Hollywood — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) January 8, 2022

