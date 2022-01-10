Over 8 000 people in the WC have received their Covid booster shot so far





- The WC Health Department is urging those who are eligible to get their booster vaccination

- Vaccination sites which closed over the festive period will reopen this week

Vaccination sites that were temporarily closed over the festive season will reopen in the coming week, the Western Cape Health Department has announced.

It says it's renewing its appeal to citizens to get vaccinated as part of the fight against Covid-19.

The department says that, as expected, fewer people went for vaccination over the holiday period but is urging those who remain unvaccinated to get the jab.

46% of adults in the Western Cape are fully vaccinated, but the department says it's looking to improve vaccination coverage across the province.

It's also reminding those who are eligible to take up their booster dose.

If you are over 18 and it's been six months since you received your initial Covid-19 vaccination then you qualify to receive the 'booster' vaccination being rolled out by the health department.

Last month, government announced that booster shots of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine were open and since then 8 292 people have received their booster jab.

Western Cape Health Department COO Dr Saadiq Kariem says vaccination remains the best possible protection against coronavirus.

I want to encourage people to get the booster shots because we do know that the vaccine effectiveness does wane over time. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO, Western Cape Department: Health

If you have already received your single J&J more than two months ago, or your two doses Pfizer six months ago you qualify to receive the booster shot.

The EVDS system will be sending out SMSes to those who qualify. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO, Western Cape Department: Health

