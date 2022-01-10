Over 8 000 people in the WC have received their Covid booster shot so far
- The WC Health Department is urging those who are eligible to get their booster vaccination
- Vaccination sites which closed over the festive period will reopen this week
Vaccination sites that were temporarily closed over the festive season will reopen in the coming week, the Western Cape Health Department has announced.
It says it's renewing its appeal to citizens to get vaccinated as part of the fight against Covid-19.
The department says that, as expected, fewer people went for vaccination over the holiday period but is urging those who remain unvaccinated to get the jab.
46% of adults in the Western Cape are fully vaccinated, but the department says it's looking to improve vaccination coverage across the province.
It's also reminding those who are eligible to take up their booster dose.
If you are over 18 and it's been six months since you received your initial Covid-19 vaccination then you qualify to receive the 'booster' vaccination being rolled out by the health department.
Last month, government announced that booster shots of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine were open and since then 8 292 people have received their booster jab.
Western Cape Health Department COO Dr Saadiq Kariem says vaccination remains the best possible protection against coronavirus.
I want to encourage people to get the booster shots because we do know that the vaccine effectiveness does wane over time.Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO, Western Cape Department: Health
If you have already received your single J&J more than two months ago, or your two doses Pfizer six months ago you qualify to receive the booster shot.
The EVDS system will be sending out SMSes to those who qualify.Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO, Western Cape Department: Health
RELATED: Covid-19 booster shots 101 – an explainer
RELATED: Omicron: Not the end, but the beginning of the end of Covid-19 pandemic - expert
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_174361073_yellow-wooden-block-with-syringe-injection-symbol-and-text-booster-dose.html?vti=m0ucfgtpeyv888fd0q-1-26
More from Local
Moti kidnapping probe continues despite family's refusal to cooperate, says SAPS
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier
John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney PoitierRead More
Renting a property worth R1.5M or less? It could be cheaper for you to buy
John Maytham speaks to BetterBond CEO, Carl Coetzee, about whether there's still time to take advantage of low interest rates.Read More
'Locals have carried us through' WC having 'fantastic' tourist season - Fedhasa
John Maytham speaks to Fedhasa's Lee-Anne Singer about how the current tourism season is unfolding in the Western Cape.Read More
WATCH: Starfish returned to the deep sea after washing ashore on Fish Hoek beach
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Cape of Good Hope SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse.Read More
Omicron: Not the end, but the beginning of the end of Covid-19 pandemic - expert
John Maytham speaks to vaccinologist Prof.Shabir Madhi about government's change of tack when it comes to tackling Covid.Read More
Military lends helping hand as hospitals in London face Omicron-fueled shortages
CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence'
Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation.Read More
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law
Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill.Read More