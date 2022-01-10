Relocating Parliament not a priority for the nation, says ANC's Cameron Dugmore
- Should Parliament be moved? The debate has reemerged following the Parly fire last week
- The ANC's Cameron Dugmore says it's not financially feasible to relocate Parliament
"Let's leave Parliament in Cape Town where it belongs", says ANC MPL and Leader of the opposition in Western Cape Legislature, Cameron Dugmore.
The devasting fire that destroyed parts of Parliament last week has reignited the long-standing debate about whether the seat of Parliament should be moved to Tshwane.
Dugmore says it's not financially feasible or necessary to relocate Parliament.
He says the South African government should rather spend its money on addressing poverty, structural inequality, and recent attempts to destabilise the country's constitutional order.
Dugmore adds that interim measures can be implemented to allow time for Parliament to be restored.
I'll bet my bottom rand that basically the costs of building a totally new precinct in Gauteng would be much greater than repairing Parliament... for many other reasons, I think this is not a priority. Our country has issues of poverty, inequality, issues of undermining our very democracy... let's put the money there, not in an exercise of dividing our country.Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature
This is not a prioroty. There are interim measures, like we'll be having the Stat of the Nation now in the City Hall. Parliament has a lot of its meetings virtually like we do in the legislature.Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature
You've got to investigate all the costs of moving in Cape Town at the moment, you have the parliamentary villages, you have people who work at Parliament, you have an institution in our city which I think adds immense value.Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature
This year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) will be hosted at Cape Town City Hall due to large-scale devastation caused by the fire that ripped through the National Assembly building last week.
Dugmore says Cape Town City Hall is a suitable venue because of its historical significance and its infrastructure and capacity.
RELATED: State of the Nation Address to be held at City Hall following Parly fire
Initially, the ANC parliamentary caucus objected to the use of City of Cape Town facilities to host Sona.
The party later changed its tune on using the chambers of the DA-run City of Cape Town.
Dugmore says it was a wise move for the party to alter its position for the sake of cooperative governance,, which he says is a fundamental principle of democracy.
After the initial statement, it's clear that the caucus then either convened again or issued a statement saying that they would be looking at any venues in the City of Cape Town including those that are governed and managed by the City of Cape Town. I think that was a wise decision.Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature
My understanding is that the official position of the ANC caucus in the National Assembly is to look at venues and a decision has been made now to use the City Hall... I think it's a very good choice, very symbolic.Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature
Source : Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.Read More
Meeting minutes show ANC’s deployment committee discusses Chapter 9 appointments
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to author and Daily Maverick journalist Rebecca Davis.Read More
Questions over Parliament's insurance coverage spark fears of rebuild corruption
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.Read More
'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence'
Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation.Read More
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law
Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill.Read More
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles'
John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Western Cape passes fourth wave peak with fewer Covid-19 deaths than last wave
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province has now passed the peak of the fourth wave, with absolute deaths remaining low.Read More
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'
Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report.Read More