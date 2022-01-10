Relocating Parliament not a priority for the nation, says ANC's Cameron Dugmore





Should Parliament be moved? The debate has reemerged following the Parly fire last week

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore says it's not financially feasible to relocate Parliament

Firefighting crews at Parliament on 3 January 2022 as they work to extinguish to last remnants of a fire that started on 2 January 2022. Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News

"Let's leave Parliament in Cape Town where it belongs", says ANC MPL and Leader of the opposition in Western Cape Legislature, Cameron Dugmore.

The devasting fire that destroyed parts of Parliament last week has reignited the long-standing debate about whether the seat of Parliament should be moved to Tshwane.

Dugmore says it's not financially feasible or necessary to relocate Parliament.

He says the South African government should rather spend its money on addressing poverty, structural inequality, and recent attempts to destabilise the country's constitutional order.

Dugmore adds that interim measures can be implemented to allow time for Parliament to be restored.

I'll bet my bottom rand that basically the costs of building a totally new precinct in Gauteng would be much greater than repairing Parliament... for many other reasons, I think this is not a priority. Our country has issues of poverty, inequality, issues of undermining our very democracy... let's put the money there, not in an exercise of dividing our country. Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature

This is not a prioroty. There are interim measures, like we'll be having the Stat of the Nation now in the City Hall. Parliament has a lot of its meetings virtually like we do in the legislature. Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature

You've got to investigate all the costs of moving in Cape Town at the moment, you have the parliamentary villages, you have people who work at Parliament, you have an institution in our city which I think adds immense value. Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature

This year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) will be hosted at Cape Town City Hall due to large-scale devastation caused by the fire that ripped through the National Assembly building last week.

Dugmore says Cape Town City Hall is a suitable venue because of its historical significance and its infrastructure and capacity.

Initially, the ANC parliamentary caucus objected to the use of City of Cape Town facilities to host Sona.

The party later changed its tune on using the chambers of the DA-run City of Cape Town.

Dugmore says it was a wise move for the party to alter its position for the sake of cooperative governance,, which he says is a fundamental principle of democracy.

After the initial statement, it's clear that the caucus then either convened again or issued a statement saying that they would be looking at any venues in the City of Cape Town including those that are governed and managed by the City of Cape Town. I think that was a wise decision. Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature