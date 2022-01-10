Moti kidnapping probe continues despite family's refusal to cooperate, says SAPS
- Police investigators say the Moti kidnapping case has not been closed, despite the family's attempts to block the probe
- SAPS has confirmed that the father of the Moti brothers obtained a court interdict barring the police from interviewing his sons
- According to reports, the family may have left the country
- Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad, and Zidan were kidnapped in October last year and released three weeks later
The South African Police Service (SAPS) says it's not giving up on the investigation into the Moti brothers kidnapping just yet.
On Sunday, police confirmed that the Moti family had refused to allow officers to interview the four brothers about their kidnapping ordeal.
The children - Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad, and Zidan - were kidnapped at gunpoint last October while on their way to school in Polokwane, Limpopo.
They were found unharmed three weeks later in Vuwani.
Their father has obtained an interdict preventing the police from speaking to the children about the kidnapping.
Private investigator Kyle Condon says the interdict against the police seems suspicious.
He has warned that the situation may set a dangerous precedent for
It seems to me that something very suspicious is on the go. I cannot see how parents would fail to cooperate... The mere fact that the father has now gone to the extent of interdicting the police, that smacks of something completely different. To me, that's a cover-up of some sort that doesn't want to be exposed.Kyle Condo, Owner - D&K Management Consultants and Investigations
Meanwhile, the police remain hopeful that the Moti family will come around and cooperate with the law enforcement, reports Mia Lindeque of Eyewitness News.
Eyewitness News has reached out the Moti family but has received no response yet.
The police say they can still conduct the investigation, so they are continuing, although they're making it extremely difficult because without the statement of the children, the victims... it's really difficult for them to make any headway.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The family has the right to do this but it looks a bit suspicious. Why would you not allow your children to be interviewed and to get to the bottom of what really happened?Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The police say that they are still hopeful that they will be able to convince the Moti family to allow their children to give a statement.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
