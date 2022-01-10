'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes'
-
South Africa’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans is ineffectual – addressing symptoms instead of causes
-
Xenophobia exists among South Africans of all demographics – but xenophobes remain in the minority
South African authorities have deported about 89 000 illegal immigrants to Zimbabwe after they were arrested upon trying to cross the border.
“The mass emigration from Zimbabwe to South Africa is driven largely by chronic unemployment and extreme poverty in Zimbabwe,” said the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance on Sunday.
“It is not enough for South Africans to just push Zimbabweans back where they cannot get livelihoods and to where they can starve,” said Peter Mutasa, former president of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions.
Zain Johnson interviewed Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa (scroll up to listen).
The permit… gave some relief to some Zimbabweans… who found a living in South Africa… unclogging the asylum process… The extension has gone on and on and on beyond the timeframe initially envisaged…Piers Pigou, Senior Consultant for Southern Africa - Crisis Group
… kids that were born here… what is their status? …Piers Pigou, Senior Consultant for Southern Africa - Crisis Group
The vast majority of people… have to eke out a living at the margins… Many do not want to come to South Africa, but this is the only available option for them… A deportation policy… is addressing symptoms, not causes…Piers Pigou, Senior Consultant for Southern Africa - Crisis Group
The whole debate has been tinged with accusations and denials of xenophobia… there has always been an underbelly of xenophobic attitudes in South Africa… essentially [against] black African foreigners… those sentiments are shared by white, rich males through to poor, Black females… but it’s by no means the majority. The vast majority of South Africans are not xenophobic…Piers Pigou, Senior Consultant for Southern Africa - Crisis Group
