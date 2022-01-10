Child struggling with maths? Get affordable online tutoring in 2022
Almost 600 000 candidates wrote matric in 2020 – of that number, only 5.3% scored 60% or more for maths.
The required pass rate is just 30% - something only 125 526 candidates achieved.
“The truth is that to do well at maths, learners need to practice and, not just at exam times,” says Gerda van der Merwe of online maths tutoring platform YouCanDoMaths.
Van der Merwe says users of YouCanDoMaths benefit from extra time to revise lessons and absorb key theories - at their own pace.
Over the past 10 years, YouCanDoMaths has helped 17 000 learners from grades seven to 12 with affordable maths tutoring in English and Afrikaans.
Its lessons consist of teaching videos, notes and multiple tests with worked-out answers – they are fully aligned to the CAPS curriculum for NSC and IEB.
“You CAN do maths, but don’t leave it until the 11th hour to get help,” says Van Der Merwe, who adds that passing with 30% will not get you into tertiary education.
YouCanDoMaths is available to schools and tutor centres at a reduced cost.
Zain Johnson interviewed Peter Prentice, co-founder of YouCanDoMaths (scroll up to listen).
Maths is in a crisis… You need to start at the bottom, and work your way up…Peter Prentice, co-founder - YouCanDoMaths
Try and keep your kids doing maths; don’t let them drop to maths literacy! It just closes doors. You need to have maths if you want to keep those doors open…Peter Prentice, co-founder - YouCanDoMaths
The moment you see there is a problem, get help… You need to act immediately…Peter Prentice, co-founder - YouCanDoMaths
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97868035_little-boy-tired-stressed-of-doing-homework.html
More from Lifestyle
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Various input costs behind pricing of Cape Town tourist hotspots: Enver Duminy
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy.Read More
Local company turns pet remains into garden compost
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Dr. Deon de Beer, a retired veterinarian and founder of EarthPet.Read More
5 key priniciples that will help you set effective fitness goals for 2022
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to media personality and fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world
Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford.Read More
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law
Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill.Read More
Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips
Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information.Read More
Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022
Africa Melane interviews motoring journalist Jacob Moshokoa.Read More