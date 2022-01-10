Child struggling with maths? Get affordable online tutoring in 2022





Almost 600 000 candidates wrote matric in 2020 – of that number, only 5.3% scored 60% or more for maths.

The required pass rate is just 30% - something only 125 526 candidates achieved.

“The truth is that to do well at maths, learners need to practice and, not just at exam times,” says Gerda van der Merwe of online maths tutoring platform YouCanDoMaths.

Van der Merwe says users of YouCanDoMaths benefit from extra time to revise lessons and absorb key theories - at their own pace.

© nadezhda1906/123rf.com

Over the past 10 years, YouCanDoMaths has helped 17 000 learners from grades seven to 12 with affordable maths tutoring in English and Afrikaans.

Its lessons consist of teaching videos, notes and multiple tests with worked-out answers – they are fully aligned to the CAPS curriculum for NSC and IEB.

“You CAN do maths, but don’t leave it until the 11th hour to get help,” says Van Der Merwe, who adds that passing with 30% will not get you into tertiary education.

YouCanDoMaths is available to schools and tutor centres at a reduced cost.

Zain Johnson interviewed Peter Prentice, co-founder of YouCanDoMaths (scroll up to listen).

Maths is in a crisis… You need to start at the bottom, and work your way up… Peter Prentice, co-founder - YouCanDoMaths

Try and keep your kids doing maths; don’t let them drop to maths literacy! It just closes doors. You need to have maths if you want to keep those doors open… Peter Prentice, co-founder - YouCanDoMaths