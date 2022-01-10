'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'
The UK government must freeze all contracts it has with consulting firm Bain & Company, said former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.
Bain was “utterly shameless in advising former president Jacob Zuma and his placeman, Tom Moyane, on how to systematically disable South Africa’s once internationally respected tax agency,” wrote Hain in Business Day on Monday.
Bain must be made to pay back the money while whistle-blower Athol Williams should be lauded and protected, says Hain, who finds it “unacceptable that Bain remains licensed to operate commercially in the UK, US or anywhere else in the world”.
Furthermore, the “Zuma-Gupta decade of prodigious looting” could not have occurred without KMPG, McKinsey, SAP and the banks HSBC, Standard Chartered and Baroda, says Hain.
RELATED: Peter Hain: Bain just one of many corporates that helped fleece SA – Business Day
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Hain (scroll up to listen).
I do expect action… It takes two to tango… It requires businesses to make this happen…Lord Peter Hain
These are global corporates… Their reputation is very important to them… They’ve got to be made accountable… There should be concerted pressure on the likes of Bain… in every country in the world…Lord Peter Hain
They [Bain & Co] got R2 billion from state-owned enterprises… are they going to pay it back? … Bain should’ve been suspended… Until these global corporates feel the heat… then this will happen again.Lord Peter Hain
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_157959369_poznan-pol-sep-23-2020-laptop-computer-displaying-of-bain-company-is-a-global-management-consultancy.html?vti=n959jneg834t86ev1t-1-1
More from Business
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips
Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information.Read More
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'
Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report.Read More
Firefighters withdraw from Parliament building, Hawks to start investigation
The Money Show gets an update on the situation at Parliament from the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
Howe Noodles hasn't been cleared in EC child deaths, despite company statement
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Business Insider SA's associate editor Phillip de Wet.Read More
More from Opinion
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles'
John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'
Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report.Read More
Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it
Africa Melane interviews Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe.Read More
Parliament fire: 'Cops have the wrong suspect – I will put my life on the line'
John Maytham interviews Venetia Orgill, who weekly feeds the City's homeless and knows the suspect.Read More
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday
John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator.Read More
More from Politics
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
Relocating Parliament not a priority for the nation, says ANC's Cameron Dugmore
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cameron Dugmore, ANC MPL and Leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Legislature.Read More
Meeting minutes show ANC’s deployment committee discusses Chapter 9 appointments
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to author and Daily Maverick journalist Rebecca Davis.Read More
Questions over Parliament's insurance coverage spark fears of rebuild corruption
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.Read More
'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence'
Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation.Read More
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law
Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill.Read More
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles'
John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Western Cape passes fourth wave peak with fewer Covid-19 deaths than last wave
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province has now passed the peak of the fourth wave, with absolute deaths remaining low.Read More
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'
Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report.Read More